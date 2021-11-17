Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.

For this guide, however, we’re getting a little personal. We’re going to be going through some of our own favorite gift picks for 2021, from beauty essentials, to fashion, to sporting event tickets and more. These Us-approved gifts could make for great treats for yourself too. Check them out below!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.