Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

By
us-gift-picks-gift-guide
 Nordstrom/Glossier/Decor Steals
17
podcast
AuraNecklace_110321_600x338

We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.

For this guide, however, we’re getting a little personal. We’re going to be going through some of our own favorite gift picks for 2021, from beauty essentials, to fashion, to sporting event tickets and more. These Us-approved gifts could make for great treats for yourself too. Check them out below!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!