Penelope Cruz Prepped Her Skin for the Oscars With This Anti-Aging Serum

Déjà vu! Exactly two years ago, we were watching the 2020 Academy Awards, admiring the slew of stars who graced the red carpet with their couture gowns and flawless complexions. One celeb particularly stood out to us — the effervescent Penélope Cruz. The 47-year-old actress was positively glowing, and we were dying to learn her beauty secret. Luckily for Us, makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted all of the products he used on his Oscar-winning client. As a Lancôme brand ambassador, Cruz remained loyal to the luxury line by applying a cult-favorite facial serum.

The Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum is a bestselling formula with real results. Just in time for this year’s Oscars (in which both Cruz and husband Javier Bardem are nominated), look your best with this anti-aging face serum.

Step up your skincare routine with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum. Formulated with bifidus prebiotic, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this serum strengthens skin’s moisture barrier for a hydrated glow. It also improves the appearance of fine lines, plumps skin and evens tone to enhance radiance in just one week. The proof is in the pudding — this popular product has won over 170 beauty awards worldwide!

And the Oscar for Best Serum goes to…honestly, this award-winning beauty product is on its way to an Academy Award. Many consumers have reported that their skin looks smoother, healthier and more luminous after using Advanced Génifique. “My skin is illuminated, radiant and it is definitely more hydrated, absolutely amazing product!!!” gushed one shopper. “Now I know why has international awards.”

According to an Allure beauty editor who tried this serum, “I noticed that my skin felt plumper and more hydrated, like it had gone on some wellness retreat without me, returning slightly changed and with a subtle glow up that spoke either of a life of extreme comfort or else a newly acquired secret.”

Shine like Cruz and the rest of the Hollywood stars with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum.

