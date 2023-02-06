Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 2023 Grammy Awards was a historic celebration of music. Artists paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status and Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time.

Before the stars hit the stage, they walked the red carpet in their Sunday best. And one nominee who lit up the night was Camila Cabello. The “Bam Bam” singer dazzled in glam by Ash K Holm, the iconic celebrity makeup artist known for working with the Kardashians, Ariana Grande, Megan Fox and Shay Mitchell. We were shocked to find out that Cabello’s entire beauty look featured affordable products by L’Oreal Paris!

Below, we break down The Voice judge’s makeup routine. Each item costs less than $20 so you can replicate Cabello’s A-list appearance at an A+ price point.

L’Oreal Paris Prime Lab Up to 24H Matte Setter Face Primer

Holm set Cabello’s face with this long-lasting face primer that blurs pores and smooths fine lines.

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation

With over 20,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this top-rated foundation adds medium coverage.

$16.00 See It!

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion

One shopper called this Lumi Glotion a “Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops DUPE.” Holm applied this lotion to Cabello’s cheekbones, bridge of noses and body for a gorgeous glow.

Was $16 On Sale: $12 You Save 25% See It!

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Blush

Blushing beauty! Holm used the shade “Rosy Outlook” on Cabello’s cheekbones.

Was $12 On Sale: $8 You Save 33% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Precision Felt Eyeliner

To quote Cabello’s friend Taylor Swift, “Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.” Holm applied this eyeliner in “Intense Black” along Cabello’s upper lash line and lower lashes.

Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara

Pro tip: Holm recommends building up the lashes with three to four layers of this mascara.

Was $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick

Pucker up! Cabello wore the lipstick shade “Le Nude Admirable” last night.

$14.00 See It!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!