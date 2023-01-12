Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A star is born! Every now and then, a new It girl comes along on TikTok who skyrockets to a level of fame extending well beyond the For You Page. We’ve seen Charli D’Amelio achieve that status, getting her own Hulu reality show and winning Dancing With the Stars. Addison Rae is another celeb who got her start on TikTok, going on to mingle with the likes of the Kardashians and even landing the lead in the movie He’s All That, a remake of the 1999 rom-com.

The newest TikToker to shake up social media? Alix Earle, the 22-year-old blonde beauty who’s amassed 3.7 million followers and counting on the video-sharing app (honestly, by the time you read this, she’ll probably hit 4 million).

Known for GRWM videos featuring her flawless makeup routine (more on that below), the sweet University of Miami senior has blown up almost overnight. Part of her appeal is how she seems like she could be your best friend. Although she casually parties with Drake and had a front-row seat to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve bash, Alix keeps it refreshingly real with her loyal audience. She’s still worried about tripping during a photo shoot (“I am the clumsiest person ever”) and openly divulges her acne journey with Accutane. Stars — they’re just like Us!

Watching Alix curl her lashes while sharing stories about clubbing the night before makes Us feel like we’re back in our glory days, getting ready for another fun night out. But while we can’t go back in time to college, we can get ready with Alix and replicate her beauty regimen. As one of her fans just commented on a recent post, “I know your makeup routine better than my own.” Same, girl, same. In fact, Alix is so popular that some of her favorite products (like the Drunk Elephant tanning drops) are selling out as fast as her meteoric rise!

We tracked down 15 of Alix’s must-have makeup products that will elevate your everyday glam, from drugstore deals to luxury labels. Shop these beauty essentials while they’re still in stock!

NYX White Eyeliner

Alix’s go-to move is applying white eyeliner in the water line of your lower lashes to instantly brighten your eyes! This NYX drugstore eyeliner is long-lasting and smudge-proof.

Was $7 On Sale: $5 You Save 29% See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

“I feel like the way to describe this is the way my skin felt after I got a facial yesterday,” Alix told her followers. “So, 12 out of 10.” This celeb-approved moisturizer truly lives up to the hype. Other famous fans include Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney.

$64.00 See It!

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

“This feels very light, I like it,” Alix said, after trying this cult-favorite foundation for the first time. Now, it’s a regular step in her makeup routine!

Starting at $45.00 See It!

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Whenever we think of Alix’s GRWM videos, we can’t help but picture her brightening under-eye technique. More often than not, the TikToker uses Tarte’s bestselling Shape Tape Concealer or the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer.

Was $31 On Sale: $22 You Save 29% See it!

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Alix’s eyelash routine is so iconic, she devoted a recent video to breaking down her steps. “So I start off with the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara,” Alix explained in the tutorial. “I find that waterproof is the only thing that works for holding a curl for me. This mascara has a very thick formula. I like that it’s thick because I feel like it makes your lashes look a lot fuller than the ones that are thin.” Alix’s pro tip: curling your lashes before applying mascara and then add the Benefit Roller Lash on top.

$28.00 See it!

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

Another regular in Alix’s beauty routine is this Rare Beauty liquid blush in the shades Happy and Hope. “It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winning product,” she said. The New Jersey native even met Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez recently — two queens!

$42.00 See It!

Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour

Alix said the Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour is a “good dupe” for the Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand, which is often sold out online (we found it here). Give your complexion a chiseled glow with this bronzed sculpting tool!

$35.00 See it!

Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer

Alix uses the shade Light Taupe in the Chantecaille eyebrow pencil, but make sure to choose the shade that best matches your brows. “I’ve been using this ever since I started getting my eyebrows done, and I’ve used it since,” the creator revealed.

$40.00 See It!

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer

If you’re wondering how Alix always looks tan, it’s because of this award-winning Hoola bronzer from Benefit (that, and the Miami sun, of course). This classic beauty product delivers a matte glow with a natural appearance.

$35.00 See It!

Huda Beauty Setting Powder

Watch any of Alix’s GRWM videos, and you’ll most likely see the influencer setting her face with this Huda Beauty powder. This product soaks up excess oil and keeps your makeup in place.

$50.00 See It!

Powder Puffers

Channel Alix by using these “powder puffers” to apply the baking product. “Will make your makeup go on so much better, so much smoother,” she said.

$10.00 See It!

Dior Lip Glow Oil

“I love these,” Alix said of this luxe lip oil from Dior. And if Alix loves it, so do we!

$38.00 See it!

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick

Lately, Alix has been switching up her makeup look by using this Tom Ford foundation stick. If the reviews are any indication, then this blendable foundation leaves skin with a silky-smooth finish.

$89.00 See It!

Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Eyeshadow Palette

One of Alix’s holiday gift guide picks was this Tarte eyeshadow palette. “This is, like, my favorite little eyeshadow palette,” she said.

$37.00 See It!

Freck OG Freckles Pen

Last, but not least, is another signature product in Alix’s line-up: the Freck OG Freckles Pen. This fun product creates artificial freckles that wash off. Take a page out of Alix’s playbook by applying freckles over your nose.

$22.00 See it!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

