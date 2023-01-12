Olivia Culpo Called This Skincare Duo ‘Perfect’ for Winter Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stuck in a skincare funk? It happens to us all now and again, especially in the middle of winter. Even the products we’ve relied on throughout the rest of the year suddenly don’t seem to be enough to keep our skin happy. So, what should we do? Our advice is to take a cue from someone whose skin is known for its glow.

Olivia Culpo is one of the people we look to for beauty recommendations over and over again. The model, actress and former Miss Universe knows a thing or two when it comes to a radiant complexion. Our favorite part is that she continues to share her go-to products over the years!

Get the Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit for just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Venus as a Boy actress was featured in an Amazon Live shoppable video in December 2022, revealing her holiday gift guide to fans. But just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean we can’t still grab these products for ourselves! One of the first items of her list was this skincare set!

“This is Sunday Riley,” she said. “I absolutely love Sunday Riley. This is the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and then the duo is this sleeping night oil. This is great for cell turnover, skin recovery, that glow that you want when you wake up in the morning.” She mentioned that it’s great for dark spots as well!

“It’s perfect for any skincare lover in your life,” the pageant star turned host continued. “These are two of Sunday Riley’s, I would say, most coveted and popular products. Like, everybody who knows these products loves these products. So, even if you’re not familiar with this brand, trust me, I know skincare, and these two products are the perfect exfoliant for smoothing skin and brightening dull skin — the perfect thing for when you need it for this time of the year when it’s really dry.”

Both of these products come in 0.5 oz sizes, making them great for testing out each one before investing in the full sizes. Good Genes is a skincare icon known to deliver clarity, brightness and smoothness in skin, while the Luna Sleeping Night Oil is known to moisturize skin overnight, leading to a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles, pores and redness!

This set is cruelty-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free, making it nice for more sensitive skin as well. That’s part of what makes it a great gift too!

