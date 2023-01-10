2-in-1! This Under-Eye Concealer Has Extraordinary Skincare Benefits Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our under-eye area has a mind of its own. It’s like it’s putting on a play with constant quick changes. One minute it’s puffy, the next it’s sunken-in and blue, then the fine lines start to show up — make it stop! We’re putting an end to this show!

Of course, we’ve tried our best to combat these concerns. We use eye creams to target the problems at the source, and then we use concealer to cover up anything that refuses to take a bow. But we don’t want to let those under-eye issues have even a second to shine. That’s why we’re leveling up our beauty routine with this eye cream/concealer hybrid!

Get the Embryolisse Concealer Correcting Care for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

This elevated concealer, which comes in a travel-friendly tube, is key to an illuminated, well-rested, youthful look. Want to not only cover up puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles but actually reduce them? Want to smooth out your skin so you look your best even when you’re exhausted? You’re in the right place!

This under-eye concealer has a light, creamy texture. It’s not heavy or cakey, so it can melt seamlessly into skin. We love that it comes in two shades too to help color-correct different undertones. If you tend to get blue-ish circles around your eyes, opt for the pink (rose) version, but if your circles tend to look more brown, try the beige!

So, what ingredients make this concealer a powerful skincare tool too? There’s Fraxinus excelsior extract, a gentle way to target puffiness and eye bags, plus glycerin to moisturize and vitamins B3 and C for their anti-aging effects!

When 20 women tested this product, their self-assessments revealed that 100% found that it had a natural makeup effect, 95% found it concealed their dark circles and 90% saw reduced puffiness and a smoother look immediately after application. Just imagine the long-term results!

You can apply this concealer with a clean finger, patting it gently into the skin. Remember not to tug, as this could lead to sagging skin and irritation, especially in the delicate area surrounding the eye!

