



Luxury skincare lovers, it’s time to sprinkle a little magic into your beauty bag!

Moisturizer is one of the most important skincare products you can buy. It helps keep your skin soft and supple so you have the best canvas for your makeup. Our favorite high-end product is from Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Collection — and it’s the exact cream Amal Clooney used for her breathtaking 2014 wedding look!

Charlotte’s Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturizer is the brand’s staple product originally handmade for Hollywood shoots and shows by the Charlotte Tilbury herself.

This cream is also responsible for the glow on celebrities like OG supermodels Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss!

See it: Treat yourself to the iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream Treat Skin Set a $102 value for just $75 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Hurry sale ends tonight!

The “magic” product is formulated with anti-aging, hydrating and youth-promoting ingredients. The cream stimulates collagen production so your skin maintains its smoothness and elasticity.

You can tap it under your eye and cheeks to decrease puffiness or sweep it over your jawbone and collarbones to highlight the natural contours of your body.

Check out this model’s before and after photos:

And this moisturizer doesn’t just have celebrity fans!

Shoppers who have used the product love how it hydrates without leaving a greasy finish. One reviewer credits the cream for clearing up her redness due to rosacea. While one individual shared that they wear it as a primer beneath makeup, many noted that since it does not have SPF, they use it as a nighttime treatment and avoid daywear.

As it goes with all beauty products, results may vary based on your skin’s unique needs. Please consult with your doctor for the best results.

