Since your go-to concealer can only do so much concealing, it’s also important to give the actual skin around your eyes extra TLC. BECCA Cosmetics made an eye cream meant to your give dark circles the complete spa treatment.

The BECCA Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer is a cooling cream meant to cool your under eyes, soothe the puffiness and blur any fine lines so your concealer has the best surface to work with.

The conditioning treatment is made with cucumber, matcha green tea and caffeine — it’s almost good enough to drink! The formula is meant to be gently patted onto the skin surrounding your eyes. Remember never to rub your eye area from side to side to apply any product, because the area is extremely sensitive and tugging can cause more of the fine lines you’re trying to make disappear.

See It: BECCA Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer

BECCA Cosmetics also recommends you use the cooling cream to pat over your foundation throughout the day to make sure your eyes get as much rehydration as possible. Translation: The cream works both under and over makeup, depending on your preferred foundation finish. Win!

Check out this before and after image to see how the product works on an actual face:

Shop Now! Bless your eyes with this clutch cooling cream for $32!

