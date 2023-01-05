Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry January is right! Winter weather is wreaking havoc on our skin. This cold air is officially the enemy! If you’re desperate for dewy products that will plump your complexion with the moisture it misses, then you’ve come to the right place.

We rounded up the top seven all-natural beauty buys that will bring your skin back to its summertime glory. Get ready to glow with these serums, skin tints and moisturizers!

Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint

Clean beauty brand Ilia is a regular in our makeup routine. And one of our favorite products is the Super Serum Skin Tint, an award-winning foundation alternative with SPF 40, lightweight coverage and a dewy finish. “I LOVE this product!” one shopper gushed. “I feel it gives me a healthy glow, added moisture and has helped my skin look/feel smoother.”

$48.00 See It!

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil

Stop what you’re doing and add this True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil to cart. It’s one of my holy grail skincare products! Beloved by Laura Dern and Brooke Shields, this anti-aging serum leaves my complexion with a hydrated glow while reducing fine lines.

$110.00 See It!

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer

Formulated with orange peptides, pomegranate spheres and macro hyaluronic acid, this lightweight moisturizer and primer hybrid smooths skin. “This moisturizer has been a game changer for me,” one customer declared. “My skin does look brighter and more radiant and it helps calm down any breakouts and redness I may have. It’s safe to say that I have a very healthy glow without being shiny.”

$68.00 See It!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This luxurious moisturizer is an award-winning bestseller for a reason! Clinically proven to boost hydration and minimize wrinkles, this anti-aging Rich Cream is a favorite among Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Margot Robbie. My sister uses this product daily, telling Us, “It leaves my skin feeling smooth and hydrated. I love using it both at night for an overnight refresh and in the morning under makeup.”

$175.00 See It!

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide

Packed with collagen, this plumping moisturizer delivers smooth, firm and hydrated skin. One customer even called this First Aid Beauty product a “miracle cream.”

$44.00 See It!

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

Formulated with nourishing botanicals and essential oils, this transformative serum brightens and revitalizes skin. One reviewer reported, “My skin looks clear, I have a glow (even my mother commented on it) and overall much smoother [skin].”

$195.00 See It!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

The name says it all — these Glow Drops from Dr. Barbara Sturm will give your complexion a lit-from-within glow! This anti-aging formula also enhances hydration.

$150.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!