This Dual Anti-Aging Skincare Primer Feels Like an ‘Instant Facelift’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At one point in time, skincare and makeup were completely different categories. But now the lines have blurred, and we’re seeing these two essential products team up for maximum impact! Simply put, it’s amazing how far we’ve come in the beauty world.

Brands like ILIA Beauty have put skincare at the forefront of all of their offerings, and one of our current favorites is their top-rated True Skin Radiant Priming Serum! It works as a primer to get your skin in perfect condition for flawless makeup application, but it also has some seriously incredible anti-aging benefits that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from this type of product.

Get the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum with free shipping, available from ILIA Beauty!

We use primers to help turn our skin into a smooth canvas so that our foundation will look better and last longer, but this one goes a step further. ILIA explains that they’re “bridging the gap between makeup and skincare” with offerings like this primer. It can help moisturize your skin, make your pores look smaller and less visible, improve your skin texture and even reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

Shoppers say that they were seriously impressed with how their skin looked after just one application of this primer. What shocked them most is the tightening sensation they felt when they applied it to their skin. It’s basically like getting a mini facelift right at home, which is a skincare lover’s dream come true. Consistent use is key, and one reviewer claims they noticed their wrinkles more when they forgot to prep their skin with this primer before putting on makeup. That’s a testament to how well it can help your skin to appear more youthful and radiant!

Get the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum with free shipping, available from ILIA Beauty!

You don’t have to wear makeup to score all of the benefits this primer offers — it also looks fabulous when you wear it on its own! It has a bit of a golden shimmer to it, which can make your skin look naturally glowy and ultra-radiant. It may look stunning underneath foundation, but it’s just as great when worn by itself. If you are using this as a makeup primer, make sure you give it enough time to fully dry. We would recommend waiting for approximately two minutes to allow it to fully soak into your skin and get that tightening effect shoppers are raving about. After that, you’ll be left with a gorgeous complexion that will make you feel like an absolute goddess!

See it: Get the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum with free shipping, available from ILIA Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing skincare and makeup available from ILIA Beauty!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!