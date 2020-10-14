The shift in a room when the Jenner sisters enter is palpable. Suddenly, all eyes are on them, and they always make sure those eyes are about to see something memorable…and fashionable! Such was the case at last year’s Met Gala, as the two stunned in bright colors and sun-kissed skin!

The St. Tropez Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse was the key to Kylie Jenner’s bronze glow at the 2019 event, complementing her sparkling Versace gown and fabulous feathers flawlessly. Makeup artist Jenni Blafer went in with a plan for Jenner’s skin, and we have to say, it majorly paid off!

Blafer revealed her process, explaining that she first started by applying lotion to any rough patches on Jenner’s body, expertly working to avoid any unevenness.

“After her skin was prepped, I sprayed the St. Tropez Extra Dark Bronzing Professional Solution all over her body in thin layers,” she explained. “With all of the cameras flashes on the red carpet, skin tone can get washed out easily, so we did extra layers to really accentuate her beautiful features.”

She let the tanner dry between each of the three layers she applied, making sure the color was “set.” To blend out the tan, she used a brush, cleaning up fingers and toes so no excess product would be stuck up the nails!

She even included an expert tip, which is that we can use a different tool for different areas of the body, explaining that we should “use a mitt for the flat surfaces” and “use a kabuki brush for creases and other areas that have more of a rough surface.” If we’re looking for a mitt, St. Tropez recommends its Tan Optimiser Tan Applicator Mitt!

This St. Tropez tanning mousse is extra dark and extra special, because we can actually customize the tan it gives us. How? We can either rinse it off after four hours for a regular dark tan, or leave it on for eight hours, doubling up for an intense, extra-dark tan that St. Tropez claims will still look totally natural! Just make sure to exfoliate 24 hours before application!

This mousse is lightweight and actually claims to hydrate with jojoba oil. Basically, it’s makeup and skincare combined in one gorgeously iridescent bottle and we are so here for it!

To prolong our tan, it’s recommended that we moisturize daily, though we should be doing that anyway! It’s also recommended that we exfoliate regularly to keep our skin smooth and soft with no streaks in sight. Reapply whenever! That’s the magic of mousse; we don’t have to worry about sunburn and other skin damage!

Donatella Versace may not be hooking us up with our own all-purple, semi-sheer gown, at least not right now, but achieving Jenner’s exact look just got that much easier. Sun-kissed skin is just a few hours away with St. Tropez. Bleaching our hair so we can dye it purple to match Jenner’s look might take a few extra hours, but we’re committed and making it happen!

