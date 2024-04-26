Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though I love the way it looks, the process of having to put on both a shapewear bodysuit and a top over it has always perplexed (and annoyed) me. With all of the fashion technology that’s out there today, why can’t we have both of those features all in one top? Well, after years of searching, I’ve finally found a tank top that’s, according to reviewers, “body contouring,” — and I’m adding it to my cart ASAP.

Helping to eliminate the two-step process of bodysuit first and tank top second is the Pumiey Square-Neck Lined Tank Top that helps to lift and accentuate the body. It provides a basic tank top style you can pair with just about anything, featuring a classic design with skinny straps, a square neckline and a slim fit. Giving it a smooth-to-the-touch and stretchy feel is its polyamide-elastane fabric blend.

Though I’ll be wearing this tank top year round, since it’s close to summer, I’ve been daydreaming about all of the warm weather outfits I’ll be wearing it with. My style veers towards classic and simple with a twist of fun. This means for fancier occasions, I’ll be wearing this top with things like trouser shorts or a maxi skirt, paired with a sleek belt and a crossbody bag. But I know I’ll also be using it for date nights and nights out with the girls, with things like miniskirts or leather pants and heels.

I’m not the only one who’s caught on to the hype around this dual-use top though. It’s currently a bestseller on Amazon, with over 2,000 sold just in the last month. It’s also racked up a small (but loyal) fan base who’ve given it several five-star ratings and reviews. However, we predict that number will start to grow rapidly with all of the purchases made.

One shopper called the tank top a “must-have closet staple” since there’s “no bra needed for support” when wearing it. “Excellent quality fabric, soft and stretchy but double layer so not at all see through,” they said.

“Every color is amazing, the softness of the fabric is astounding, and the double lined fabric is essential.” another user said. “I have been searching high and low for a long time for a white t-shirt that I do not have to put something under and I have found it! This is it!”

Considering this top combines a body contouring fit, a double-lined design and quality fabric that rivals designer brands, it’s an absolute steal coming in at just $20. I’ll be testing it out in the white shade, but I’m sure I’ll be back for a few other colors it comes in, such as black, red and blue. I’m so excited not to have to double up with a bodysuit — especially in the dog days of summer!

