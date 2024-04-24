Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Each new season, I try to do a closet overhaul to assess what I have and what’s missing. After this year’s spring overhaul, I realized that I’m solid in the spring dresses department but came up short when it came to spring tops. My favorite place to go to look for new tops? The Amazon fashion bestseller section!

While looking through all of the bestselling tops, the Evaless Short Sleeve Textured Top was a standout to me on the list. I love tops that have a simple look with a small, unique touch — and that’s exactly what this top brings. Plus, it’s easy on the wallet, coming in at only $20 on Amazon!

Get the Evaless Short Sleeve Textured Top for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

My favorite part of this top has to be its unique fabric that features a raised wavy texture, which gives it an eye-catching look without being too flashy. Perfect for spring, I also love that the top has short cap sleeves, a crew-neck design and a loose-but-flattering fit. On top of that, it’s made of a soft and stretchy polyester-elastane fabric blend.

What convinced me to hit “Add to Cart” for this top was checking out the shopper review section. A popular style, I realized that this top is not only a bestseller, but over 700 have been bought in just this last month. Many of those shoppers have also come back to the review section to leave a five-star rating and praise-filled review.

Confirming the quality of the top, a few shoppers commented on how it looks more luxe than it is, with this shopper saying that the style of it makes it look like “you spent way more than you did.” And even though it has a unique texture, I can still rest assured knowing it’ll be comfortable, with this customer saying it has a “thick, soft material that is so comfortable to work in all day.”

Like many customers noted, this top will be great for a business casual look, while also working for other occasions. I plan on wearing it for nights out with friends, brunches and other spring events like a few bridal showers. It’ll be fitting with lots of already-existing pieces in my closet such as jeans, maxi skirts and trousers. I’ll be shopping it in white for now, but I plan on coming back for it in a few more colors such as black, blue and beige.

Wanting to upgrade your spring top rotation like I am? You can find this uniquely textured top for just $20 on Amazon and can check out Amazon’s bestselling tops section for more cute finds!

See it: Get the Evaless Short Sleeve Textured Top for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Evaless here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!