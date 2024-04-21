Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Low Cut Tops You Can Totally Wear to the Office — Starting at Just $17

By
low cut tops stock photo
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, and the morning problem of figuring out what to wear every day can become a little tedious. Often, it can become mundane to dress for work no matter the season, and it can affect your mental and physical abilities while working — believe it or not! One way to add some life back to your wardrobe is to play with tops and maybe incorporate a few low-cut tops into your business-appropriate sartorial offerings. Do low-cut tops make you nervous? Don’t let them! If you want slightly more coverage while wearing one, throw on a blazer or cardigan on top, and now you have a sophisticated, elevated ensemble.

Related: 17 Top-Rated Tops You Seriously Need to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

From structured button downs to easy T-shirt styles, there is a low-cut option that will make your office work days more stylish and comfy. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 low-cut tops that you can totally wear to the office — read on to see our picks!

1. ’70s-Inspired: This 3/4th sleeve blouse is flowy and has a boogie nights vibe to it that works during office hours and after — was $28, now just $22!

2. All Tied Up: This top has a cute tie-front that works with trousers or jeans — just $25!

3. Sleek Drama: We can’t get over this satin blouse because of its dramatic shoulders and billowing sleeves — just $20!

4. Delicate Ease: This lace trim tank top so flouncy and doesn’t use the traditional floral-themed lace. It has a modern vibe to it that feels elevated — was $35, now just $19!

5. Tank Queen: Satin is an easy spring and summer fabric that offers plenty luxe vibes, and this satin tank top would look great under a blazer — just $20!

6. Elevated Classic: This low cut stretchy blouse has a regal vibe to it that feels sexy but refined — just $25!

7. Everyday Essential: This criss cross top will look cute under a cardigan during your 9-5— just $20!

8. Plus Size-Friendly: We love this wrap tunic because it has plenty of give and works for a business casual Fridays — just $26!

9. Edgy Duality: Did you know you could wear a halter top to work? Yep! You can wear this halter top under a blazer with chic straight-leg trouser and heels — just $17!

Related: 19 Office-Friendly Pieces That Feel Like Loungewear

10. Peplum Princess: For those who can’t let the peplum trend of the 2010s go, you’ll love this peplum top — just $31!

11. Sparkle And Shine: This 3/4 sleeve blouse is fashion-forward but won’t make such a big statement if paired with outerwear — just $28!

12. Versatile Refinement: If you want a button-down that allows you to create a low cut silhouette or keep it more conservative, this button down blouse can help you do it all — was $50, now just $26!

13. Closet Staple: This button down V-neck shirt will look amazing with a frilly skirt — just $26!

14. Puff It Up: Throw this wrap peplum top on with jeans and heels for a casual work day or pair it with sharp trousers and turn heads — just $25!

15. Ruffle Some Feathers: This ruffle sleeve top is a breezy option that will become your new spring favorite — was $26, now just $19!

16. Professional Extravaganza: This sleeveless stand collar blouse has a sharp collar that will make a statement — just $168!

17. Fashion And Function: For those love clothing that are as functional as they are stylish, this utility short sleeve top will suit your tastes — just $54!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

44% Off — This Shark Cordless Vacuum Mop Combo Is Such a Good Deal

Deal of the Day

44% Off! — I’m Saving Hundreds on This Shark Cordless Vacuum-Mop Combo View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!