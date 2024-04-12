Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love spring because it allows Us to have another reason to shop! Recently, with the wave of people starting to commute more to their respective offices, finding versatile pieces that can work during business hours and long after is essential. We’re here to help you acquire those fashion finds as well! Nothing beats a clean, crisp button-down, and honestly, it’s one of the most versatile garments you can own!

From sheer designs to fun prints, there is a button-down you’ll love that will add some pizazz and sophistication to your wardrobe rotation. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 spring button-down shirts that can easily transition from day to night — read on to see our picks!

1. Billowing Gauze: This gauze button-down shirt will help keep your body temperature regulated — just $60!

2. Breezy Things: This oxford cotton button-down shirt looks super breezy and airy— was $50, now just $32!

3. Frumpy Chic: If you work in a more relaxed setting, this oversize shirt will look nice with jeans and simple white sneakers — now just $148!

4. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a striped button down in their closet, and this button-down shirt is great for those who embrace bold patterns — just $100!

5. Oversized And In Charge: This stripe poplin button-down shirt has an adorable contrasting stripe pattern that is stylish but pared back — just $69!

6. Everyday Essential: This shirt is a simple, clean white button-down that will help you look really crisp — just $129!

7. Silky Smooth: Satin is such a luxe-feeling fabric that offers plenty of comfort, and this satin button down shirt doesn’t stray from that reputation — just $28!

8. Luxuriously Soft: For those who love the smooth feel of velvet, this velvet button down shirt is right up your alley — just $28!

9. She Means Business: This striped button down is a streamlined option that you can wear tucked in during a board meeting and untucked for happy hour — just $27!

10. Wild Thing: This jacquard long sleeve satin button down shirt has a sleek monochromatic leopard print for a fun twist — just $29!

11. Drama Queen: Calling all drama queens! This satin button down shirt has voluminous, flowy sleeves that will help you turn heads — just $31!

12. Knitted Refinement: This knit button down feels sophisticated but doesn’t take itself too seriously — just $38!

13. Pop Of Color: If you want a fun of pop of color for spring office ensembles, you’ll love this button down shirt — just $25!

14. Casual Vibes: This camp shirt has a relaxed demeanor that pairs well with trousers or skirts — just $18!

15. Sheer Edge: This chiffon button-down shirt provides enough coverage for the office and enough edginess for a night out on the town — just $89!

16. High Low Elegance: For those who are tired of the mundane button-down, this belted high-low button-down shirt is the perfect elevated option— was $210, now just $147!

17. Denim Durability: This chambray button-down shirt is structured but relaxed enough for anything and will look so cute with jeans and heels for the Canadian tuxedo effect — just $89!