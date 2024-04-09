Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The term “versatile” gets thrown around quite a bit in the fashion world; somehow a bright pink pair of stiletto heels is “versatile”. But when considering the versatility of a clothing item, I think about how many outfits I can make with it and how many ways I can style it. If I can wear it with a lot of different things and in a lot of different ways, it’s versatile!

This logic may seem simple, but buying (actually) versatile clothes is a secret weapon in the financial realm. Not only do you save money long-term by purchasing multi-use items, but you save closet space, too! Okay, we know what you’re thinking — what’s the catch? The only so-called “catch” is that finding versatile clothing items isn’t easy…that’s why I’m here!

Related: This Bestselling Self Tanner Has People Asking Where I Went for Vacation It seems like everyone is either about to head out on a trip or is returning from one. In lieu of saving a little cash, I (unfortunately) fall into neither one of those categories. Yep — I’ll be braving out the rest of the Midwest spring. But that doesn’t mean I can’t look like I went to […]

I found a top equally suitable for work, the beach and everything in between — and if it sounds like a fashion panacea, that’s probably because it is! The blouse has chic vertical stripe pattern, a well-defined collar, wrist cuffs and puff sleeves; it’s pretty much a high-fashion twist on a classic style. The wrist cuffs and collar have horizontal stripes, creating a snazzy contrast with the rest of the shirt.

A polyester and spandex blend fabric keeps this top skin-friendly, smooth and lightweight, ideal for transitional and warm weather alike. Translation: you won’t overheat. Phew! The material holds its shape — as you’d expect of a button-up shirt — without being stiff, so you’ll be able to feel the breeze without your shirt flapping away with it.

Speaking of the breeze, this top makes the perfect beach coverup. You can wear it wide open, tied at the bottom (for a flattering effect), half buttoned or any other way you dream up. That said, if you rock it with a pair of jean shorts, flip flops, sunnies and a floppy hat, you’ll be the most fashionable gal on the beach…guaranteed!

For the office or fancy occasions on land, we love the look of this top tucked into a pair of dress with a belt, heels and blazer. So professional! For trips around town or out to lunch with your boo, try wearing this top with a pair of light-wash jeans and either sneakers or strappy sandals. Oh, and a handbag is a must!

The top comes in 20 other patterns, but I’ll be adding this blue stripe variation to my spring and summer wardrobe. Anyone else?

Get the Zeagoo Printed Lantern Button-Up Blouse for $27 (originally $29) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other striped blouses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!