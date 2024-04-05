Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It seems like everyone is either about to head out on a trip or is returning from one. In lieu of saving a little cash, I (unfortunately) fall into neither one of those categories. Yep — I’ll be braving out the rest of the Midwest spring. But that doesn’t mean I can’t look like I went to Bali…

After reading about this one-hour rapid self-tanner, I figured I might as well give it a try; after all, my friends and family would be returning from here and there with a nice deep tan…why couldn’t I have one too? A golden tan in just an hour sounded ambitious, but what did I have to lose?

Get the Bali Body 1-Hour Express Tan for $33 at Ulta!

Apparently everything — this formula gave me one of the darkest, most natural-looking tans I’ve ever had. No wonder it’s a bestseller! The tanner contains 100% natural DHA (the fatty acid that gives your skin a darker hue), vitamin E to soften and hydrate and sodium hyaluronate to smooth the skin. It dries almost instantaneously, a major benefit when you’re in a rush!

When applied properly, this aerated foam won’t leave any streaks or patches. Just be sure to prep the skin properly, shaving and exfoliating 24 hours beforehand and moisturizing dry areas like elbows, ankles and feet. Once you’re ready to (sunlessly) bake, use a mitt to apply the formula in long sweeping motions. I recommend starting at your feet and working your way up, but do whatever works for you!

Once you’ve covered your entire body, all that’s left to do is wait. I waited about two hours before rinsing, but this tanner is customizable — the longer you leave it on, the deeper your tan gets. One hour is all that’s needed to darken your skin tone, but leaving it on for three to four hours will give you a darker, longer-lasting tan.

And unlike other formulas, you won’t be itching to rinse this one off; it has a pleasant floral scent and doesn’t stain your clothes. Reviewers are obsessed with the tanner, calling it “the only real sunless tan”, “unbeatable” and “simply the best tan ever”, many noting that they “can’t recommend this tanner enough” and won’t use anything else ever again.

“This is the best self tanner on the market period. It lasts so long and gives me the most perfect BROWN tan, no orange! It is easy to apply, no streaking, no transfer, no stains, no mess. It dries super fast and leaves my skin silky soft. No weird fake tan smell. All the other tanners out there are a complete waste of money compared to this.”

So if you aren’t traveling, or even if you are, there’s a ten-star tan waiting for you at Ulta. Trust the reviews (and me)…they’re all true!

