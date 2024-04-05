Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Two-piece lounge sets are ubiquitous nowadays — to call them “trendy” would be lowballing their popularity. If you’re looking for one, the seemingly endless options are a blessing and a curse; on one hand, the more the merrier; but on the other hand, too many options can be painfully overwhelming!

There are a few ways to narrow your search, one being price. Since quality dips around a certain price though, you shouldn’t automatically opt for the cheapest option. Another way to narrow your search is by color. But the easiest option of all time is right before your eyes…it’s asking Us!

Most things in life aren’t perfect, but this two-piece outfit is! It’s neither too casual nor too fancy; too light nor too heavy; too busy nor too simple. This is the type of outfit you can wear from the couch to the beach to a date night dinner…just not in that order! Sporty, beachy, classy and soft, it’s everything you want in a set and more!

The polyester and spandex blend material gives the set an elastic stretch, perfect for lounging and any sort of outing. A lightweight, cozy feel and breathable fabric will make you want to wear this set every day, but comfort is just the beginning!

This outfit comes with a cropped tank top and flowy wide-leg pants. (Note: if you’d prefer a short-sleeve or a long-sleeve top instead, those are listed as options, too!) The pieces have an ultra-trendy ribbed design that smoothes out bumps and lengthens the body, a dynamic duo made in flattering outfit heaven!

The pants have a soft elastic waistband designed to fit any body type, two pockets for storage, a loose overall fit for comfort and a wide-leg style for fashion. This set can be worn with bare feet around the house or with heels, a handbag and jewelry for a fancy night out — or both! We love the look of the outfit styled with sneakers for the day-to-day, but regardless of what you wear it with, you’ll be just as comfortable as you are trendy.

And who says the pieces have to be worn together? It’s easy (and fun!) to mix and match these pieces with other tops and bottoms to create dozens of new outfits. The sky’s the limit when it comes to combinations! This set comes in 16 different colors and three different patterns, so you’re destined to find your new favorite outfit.

Get the Ekouaer 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Set for $27 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

