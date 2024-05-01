Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Flats have always had me in a chokehold since I realized they existed. At some point after middle school, I found out that I didn’t have to remain relegated to sneakers or flip flops. I had a choice. And when they became even more popular during the 2010 emo phase when you could buy ballet flats of any type at Hot Topic, that’s all I wore. Now, I know it’s horrendous for my feet to wear them constantly, but as a wise woman once said, old habits die screaming. So I buy flats, and not just that, but I buy new and interesting flats that I think will get people talking.

Case in point? These $50 Kiwufoder Mesh Ballet Flats at Amazon. They’re super soft flats made of breathable mesh with a Mary Jane buckle over the top of your foot. They’re just like regular flats, but they let your foot have some air. They even stretch a bit to accommodate you if your foot is larger. Yes, mesh flats. You may have never seem something like it before, and that’s the point! They’re super unique, fun, and adorable.

Get the Kiwufoder Mesh Ballet Flats for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Because they’re unique and not so run-of-the-mill, I end up wearing them just about everywhere I go, no matter what outfit I’m wearing. They go with breezy sundresses, slacks and a nice blouse, or as beach shoes that you can slip on when putting on your cover-up and heading back in from a long swim. People see them, people ask questions. I get to gush about my love for flats. What’s not to like?

If you feel the same way about flats and want to try something a little new, make it your business to snag a pair of these flats. You’ll be wondering where they’ve been all your life.

