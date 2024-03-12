Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Flats have never gone out of style… and quite honestly, we don’t think they ever will! Not only are they typically more comfortable than heels, but they can also be ten times more stylish. There’s something about a nice pair of flats that exudes a confident, elegant, classy vibe — plus, they go with pretty much everything!

If you’ve ever had a bad pair of flats, however, you know that a bad pair of flats can be just as bad as a pair of heels — rubbing and gapping turn to blisters and open skin, outcomes that aren’t conducive to an enjoyable birthday dinner or work event. We wanted to find the flats that max out the style and comfort factors — it turned out to be much more difficult than we thought.

But we prevailed (for you!) and found 15 chic flats that strike the balance between comfort, style and functionality. If you’re looking for a pair of flats you’ll actually want to wear, read on!

Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats

These flats have a classy flair that will add a touch of elegance to any look. Wear them all throughout spring!

Get the Dream Pairs Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats for $40 at Amazon!

Belice Ballet Flat

More than 46,000 reviewers give these classic flats five stars, making them the number one bestselling pair of flats on Amazon! Grab a pair in suede or leather (or both).

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat for $24 at Amazon!

Bowknot Ballet Flats

Bows make everything better. These pointy-toe ballet flats come in 44 different colors. Bonus: They’re on sale!

Get the Sailing Lu Bowknot Ballet Flats for $20 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Mini Travel Ballet Flat

These elegant flats are highly rated in both the style and comfort categories. Tory Burch is a tried-and-true staple that never disappoints!

Get the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat for $228 at Zappos!

Cameo Flats

Shiny and sleek, these shoes will be your new go-to for anything fancy. They have a premium foam insole and cushioning for support, plus a polyurethane outsole for traction.

Get the Lifestride Cameo Flats for $70 (originally $80) at Zappos!

Sole Shining Rhinestone Flats

You’ll love the glamorous twist of these flats. Rhinestones make these a sophisticated and ultra-trendy pick!

Get the Dream Pairs Sole-Shine Rhinestone Flats for $39 at Amazon!

Serene Flats

Quilt stitching and a leather toe accent give these a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Plus, the interior is designed to wick away sweat and prevent blisters. Hooray!

Get the Vaneli Serene Flats for $145 at Zappos!

Memory Foam Ballet Flat

Why suffer through aching feet when you can have memory foam? These cloud-like flats have a mini 1-inch heel for a vertical boost.

Get the Soul Naturalizer Memory Foam Ballet Flat for $50 at Amazon!

Pointed Toe Rhinestone Flat

Chic is an understatement! If you’re looking for a trendy, highly-rated shoe that doesn’t break the bank, look no further! These are ultra-lightweight and fabulous.

Get the Zelaprox Pointed Toe Rhinestone Flat for $31 at Amazon!

Dressy Foldable Flats

These flats are a functional find — they have a heel guard to prevent rubbing and are completely foldable for easy storage, ideal for travel or carrying to work.

Get the Shupua Dressy Foldable Flats for $22 at Amazon!

