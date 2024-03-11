Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Bye-bye, winter-white! Now that spring is only two weeks away, we’re ready to embrace our favorite shade of the season: off-white. Snow white is a little too bright for our liking. Ivory looks much more expensive!
Below are 21 off-white outfits that will elevate your spring and summer style! All of these pieces feel fitting for a rich Hamptons mom or an off-duty Hollywood star. Cheers to these chic staples!
Handbags
An off-white handbag goes with absolutely everything! It’s the new neutral. These four purses all look like designer handbag, especially this saddle shoulder bag (Dior vibes, anyone?). Take these ivory essentials from brunch to the beach!
1. JBB Saddle Shoulder Bag — just $26!
2. EVVE Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag With Tassels — just $25!
3. JW PEI Vegan Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag — just $90!
4. Crocodile Print Shoulder Bag — just $27!
Dresses
Swing into spring in these flowy frocks! From off-the-shoulder mini dresses to bodycon midi dresses, each of these styles is perfect for warm weather. Make a splash in these off-white dresses!
5. Zesica Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress — originally $60, now just $33!
6. Lyaner Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Flowy Mini Dress — just $43!
7. HTZMO Satin Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress — just $44!
8. Zesica Tiered Ruffle Halter-Neck Midi Dress — originally $52, now just $35!
Outerwear
Off-white outerwear feels posh, polished and put-together. Blazers, bombers and double-breasted coats! Whether you’re on your way to work or a night out on the town, these ivory jackets will take your look to the next level.
9. Off-White Long Blazer — just $47!
10. Gihuo Wool Varsity Bomber Jacket — originally $25, now just $20!
11. Farktop Windproof Trench Coat — originally $86, now just $80!
12. Chouyatou Double-Breasted Wool Coat — originally $100, now just $59!
Sets
An off-white two-piece set always looks coastal-chic. Think: a European summer getaway or a weekend on Martha’s Vineyard. All of these sets are easy, breezy and elegant!
13. Tanming Two-Piece Set With Black Trim — originally $43, now just $37!
14. ERMONN Off-the-Shoulder Shorts Set — just $39!
15. Anrabess Two-Piece Bestselling Knit Set — originally $46, now just $43!
16. Anrabess Tw0-Piece Linen Pants Set — just $38!
17. Zeagoo Two-Piece Cotton Shorts Set — just $40!
Shoes
Put a spring in your step with these off-white sandals! From flats to heels, these shoes will match any ensemble.
18. BCTEX COLL Strappy Block Heels — just $33!
19. Cushionaire Braided Low Block Heel Sandals — just $40!
20. Cape Robbin Bow Slide Sandals — originally $33, now just $26!
21. Vivianly Strappy Heeled Sandals — just $40!