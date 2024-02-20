Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but we’re having a blast when it comes to fashion lately. In recent years, viral style aesthetics have emerged, allowing Us to revamp our wardrobe with fun pieces we can style in various ways. From quiet luxury to the newly minted mob wife trend, there are so vibrant vibes emerging and picking up steam on social media and IRL too.

The rich mom aesthetic is one of our favorites to channel. The chic trend is all about comfy yet refined looks you can sport around the house or while you’re picking up school supplies, to trendy ensembles that make a statement when you’re showing up to a school play or important meeting. We’ve rounded up a list of transitional pieces to nail the rich mom aesthetic as winter melts away and spring emerges. Scroll ahead from our top picks!

Tops & Blazers

1. All it takes is an elevated basic to upgrade a casual ensemble to a rich mom-approved look. This ribbed T-shirt features contrasting neck and sleeve hems — $25!

2. Once spring has sprung, many of Us can still get away with wearing turtlenecks. This cashmere sweater screams rich mom — splurge for $268!

3. Elevate your favorite jeans with this luxurious striped shirt — a steal at just $24!

4. We adore a trendy and stylish blazer. You can wear this one whether you’re heading to work or out for dinner — originally $71, now just $58!

5. This button-down henley is ideal for chilly days. You pair it with your favorite denim jacket or cardigan — originally $40, now just $34!

Bottoms & Two-Pieces

6. Morning drop-offs have never been chicer. This sophisticated two-piece set looks so refined and polished, you’ll instantly appear put-together — originally $43, now just $40!

7. This eye-catching pleated skirt is fabulous no matter the weather. When it’s still a little brisk outside, you can wear it with thick stockings and a trench coat to stay warm. When sunny spring skies take over, you can rock it alone with your favorite sling-back shoes — originally $60, now just $51!

8. You can never go wrong with high-quality denim. These high-waist, wide-leg jeans feature a unique technology to prevent waist gaps and provide ultimate smoothing — $219!

9. Are you on the hunt for a pair of casual trousers you can dress up or down? These navy blue pants feature a zip-fly and offset closure, a four-pocket design, dart pleating and washed fabrication — just $128!

10. Business meets casual thanks to these comfy trousers. They’re versatile for any number of occasions — just $40!

Outerwear

11. You’ll make a statement in this eye-catching faux-leather jacket from Edikted — just $118!

12. Can you mention rich mom fashion without a luxurious trench coat? We didn’t think so! This Good American find is made from a stretchy cotton material with classic storm flaps. Best of all? It’s available in women’s sizes small/medium through double XL/ triple XL — originally $220, now just $126!

13. This classic cardigan and sweater hybrid is perfect for spring days. It delivers a polished look that rich moms love — just $40!

Accessories

14. Penny loafers dramatically elevate any sophisticated ensemble. This affordable pair features a lightweight lug sole and cute tassels — originally $99, now just $77!

15. When it comes to jewelry, the rich mom aesthetic is all about minimalism. This Monica Vinader diamond necklace is a dainty accessory that fits the bill flawlessly — just $295!

16. Rich mom-style icons Gisele Bündchen and Kate Moss have each sported a pair of Adidas Gazelles. An updated version of the classic sneakers features a triple-stacked platform and bright pops of color, perfect for spring — $120!

17. Light arm candy stacks are a must! This three-piece Anne Klein set features a thin watch and two delicate bracelets that you can wear together or separately — originally $150, now just $105!

