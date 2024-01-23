Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

2023 fashion trends were marked with simplicity — quiet luxury, cottage core, clean girl aesthetic… I could go on and on. In 2024, we’re ditching the streamlined, plain and boring and bringing out our wild side. That’s right, it’s time to step into your mob wife era.

Related: If Barbie Picked a Valentine's Day Sweater, This Would Be It The first thing that comes to mind with the color pink is either Valentine’s Day or — you guessed it — Barbie. But have you ever wondered what Barbie would wear to her Valentine’s Day date? Ken has an entire day of indoor and outdoor surprise activities planned, so she has to be prepared for […]

The mob wife aesthetic has been taking TikTok by storm, and it’s a maximalist’s dream. Take it as your sign to break out the fur, loud animal print pants and every leather thing you own. Oh, and don’t forget to pile on the gold jewelry. If you’re running short on any of these items, don’t worry — there are plenty of ritzy pieces that will make your wardrobe more exciting. Swipe on a bold red lip, leave your hair a little messy and slip into some of our mob wife aesthetic fashion picks below, and get ready to have the best night of your life.

Best Mob Wife Aesthetic Outerwear

1. A Little Fur: Channel your inner Carmela Soprano in this luxuriously soft leopard print faux-fur jacket from Omoone. It comes in four different colorways (including snow leopard!) — just $36!

2. A Little Leather: Far from your average leather jacket, this Steve Madden design features a smocked waist to accentuate your hourglass figure. Wear it open with a plain shirt or closed with nothing underneath — just $99!

3. A Little Bit of Both: Why choose between leather and fur when you can have both? The combination of the two on this Gran Oriente faux-leather jacket makes for the ultimate mob wife coat — just $75!

4. Breakout Pattern: If you think all fur coats look the same, let me introduce you to the Bernardo Grooved Faux Fur Jacket. The unique grooved pattern and pronounced collar make it more interesting than any regular outerwear — just $209!

5. Sexy Trench: This beautifully tailored leather trench coat from Bardot gives the classic tan designs a run for their money — just $199!

6. Lighten Up: You don’t just have to wear deep dark colors to embody the mob wife aesthetic. If you prefer to wear a white or tan coat, you’ll look just as opulent in this faux-leather and fur Guess number — just $258!

7. Earn Your Stripes: Leopard and cheetah print furs are a dime a dozen. Stand out from all the other mob wife wannabes by donning this cropped zebra print jacket instead — just $29!

Best Mob Wife Aesthetic Clothing

8. Bold and Comfy: If you’re ready to commit to the mob wife aesthetic, it’s time to ditch your boring black leggings and swap them for these eye-catching tiger print Norma Kamali leggings instead — just $165!

9. Bestseller: Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings have been the brand’s top seller long before the mob wife aesthetic was born, in part due to their smoothing capabilities. But I have a feeling they will be even more popular because they fit the trend perfectly — just $98!

10. Roar! When you’re a mob wife, there’s no such thing as too much animal print. So shimmy on into this bodycon leopard print dress and hit the town — just $24

11. Perfect Fit: Under all of the fur and leather layers, mob wives keep things classy and chic. This Skims bodysuit is both, with a party-ready open back that’s sure to turn heads — was $68, now just $48!

12. Better Than Chanel: While Coco Chanel’s classic tweed skirt suit created an air of elegance, when worn in a dark color (particularly black) it creates a rebellious edge, which is perfect for the mob wife aesthetic. This affordable style from Verdusa doesn’t skimp on quality — just $41!

13. Show a Little Leg: Classy with a twist, this knee-length pencil skirt snaps up the side so you have a little bling and can show some skin – just $64!

14. Your New Favorite Pants: The more leather, the better! These Good American Faux Leather Pants will remain a staple in your closet long after the mob wife aesthetic has faded — just $185!

Best Mob Wife Aesthetic Accessories

15. Hot Croc: You don’t need a big name designer back to make a major statement. When you walk into a room with the Brahmin Lorelei Croc Embossed Leather Bag slung over your shoulder, people will know you are that girl — just $145!

16. Walk on the Wild Side: I wouldn’t be surprised if mob bosses wear real crocodile skins. For the average person, that’s a bit extreme, but you can emulate the same vibe when you stomp around in these Chinese Laundry Frankie Croc Embossed Knee High Boots — was $170, now just $100!

17. Dripping in Gold: Go on and don gold everything… not just jewelry. These gladiator style 42 Gold Lava Ankle Tie Sandals are sexy, glamorous and will make you feel so rich — just $150!

18. Options on Options: A signature piece in a mob wife’s look: Gold earrings… and lots of ’em. Get the most bang for your buck by purchasing this pack of six hoop styles on Amazon. They’re already reasonably priced, but it doesn’t hurt that they’re on sale too — was $30, now just $13!

5. Matchy Matchy: You can’t wear gold earrings without a matching gold necklace! This thick one from Viromy is perfection, darling — just $16!

6. Hater Blockers: No one will mess with you when you walk into the function wearing these big bold sunnies from Fifth & Ninth — just $30!

7. Scarlet Stunner: If the croc-embossed bag didn’t speak to you, this bright red Coach purse surely will. It’ll be a serious power move to match it with your lipstick — just $350!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us