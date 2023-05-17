21 Amazon Spring Dresses That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to go dress shopping! The warmer weather creates a natural instinct for Us to buy some new frocks, but we’re shopping smart here. We don’t want to blow our entire summer budgets on dresses alone. There are plenty of other categories to explore!

So, what we did was turn to Amazon. Their dress section tends to be robust — and as usual, we weren’t disappointed with the styles we found. All of our dress selections look like they could cost far more than their current price tags, and we can’t wait for you to check them out. If you’re ready to expand your spring and summer wardrobes, scroll on to discover our top dress picks now!

Sundresses

1. When you feel like you don’t have anything to wear, a dress like this BROVAVE midi is always great to have on hand — originally $49, now $39!

2. This strapless knit dress from Sdencin can work for the daytime just as well as it does for evenings — get it for $32!

3. We’re totally obsessed with the interesting (and colorful!) print of this Fisoew flowy maxi dress — it’s yours for just $30!

4. If you want a seriously flattering dress, reviewers say you won’t find one better than this FOROLAV chiffon mini — originally $50, now just $40!

5. The bowtie spaghetti straps on this boho maxi dress from ZESICA are what totally sealed the deal — originally $58, now just $25!

6. We adore the lace overlay on this PRETTYGARDEN shift dress, and the off-the-shoulder detail truly takes the cake — originally $47, now just $37!

7. You can always throw on this maxi dress from The Drop when you’re feeling lazy but still want to look good — get it for $60!

Elevated Dresses

8. Get ready to have so much fun in this AIMCOO minidress which has the cutest ruffle accents — get it for $38!

9. Show off your curves in this smocked PRETTYGARDEN midi dress which also features a sleek one-shoulder design — get it for $43!

10. This PRETTYGARDEN midi dress is similar to the one we just mentioned, but has an off-the-shoulder style which some shoppers prefer — originally $51, now just $33!

11. Fulfill your pixie princess fantasy while wearing this flowy chiffon mini dress from Romwe — get it for $45!

12. The little details on this R.Vivimos mini dress, like the different fabrics used to create it, make it look so luxe — it’s yours for just $28!

13. If you’re looking for a killer LBD, this minidress from hibshaby is one you have to see — originally $31, now just $26!

14. This WUSENST satin cowl-neck dress is definitely made for partying — originally $45, now just $30!

15. You can never go wrong with a minidress like this one from MASCOMODA, and it has the reviews to prove it — originally $46, now just $39!

Formal Dresses

16. If you’re looking for a more modest yet show-stopping dress, this WOOSEA maxi is absolutely ideal — originally $66, now $60!

17. This PRIMODA dress is plain and simple, but its floor-length hem and side slit make for an elegant and dramatic statement — only $30!

18. Shoppers call this high-neck WOOSEA gown “classy” and beyond flattering — originally $70, now $60!

19. Seeing this Floerns chiffon maxi dress made our jaws drop, and we’re serious — it’s yours for just $50!

20. This ruched bodycon dress from GOKATOSAU is made to show off your curves and slim your silhouette — originally $46, now $39!

21. We don’t have enough good things to say about this PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress with the most eye-catching cutout — originally $51, now just $41!

Didn’t find what you were looking for? Check out the entire dress section at Amazon and don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!