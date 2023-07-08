Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is no better feeling than the satisfaction of knowing that someone thought my affordable outfit was actually expensive. I want to bottle the look of shock on strangers’ faces when they find out I scored my latest purchase from Amazon instead of Net-a-Porter. It’s the ultimate compliment! I pride myself on having refined taste with a reasonable budget, so it’s always fun when I fool people into believing my duds are designer.

And when it comes to summer style, there’s no area more fashionable than the Hamptons. New Yorkers flock to the chic coastal destination to see and be seen. Just over 4th of July weekend, every A-list celebrity hit the Hamptons for Michael Rubin’s epic white party. Unlike other casual beach towns, the Hamptons is the hub of elevated fashion.

But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to look luxe! I put together a list of 17 Hamptons-style essentials that are surprisingly cheap. You’ll fit right in with all the stars and socialites. No one will know you got these gems from Amazon!

1. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this chic knit set is an affordable alternative to a similar Free People style — originally $50, now just $44!

2. I am absolutely obsessed with this two-piece workout set that snatches your shape! My friends all thought this activewear was from an expensive brand — originally $27, now just $24!

3. This two-piece short-sleeve sweater set just looks luxe! Featuring black trim on beige fabric, this effortlessly elegant outfit is comfy for lounging or leaving the house — just $40!

4. Featuring a linen-blend tank and high-waisted shorts with pockets, this two-piece set is the epitome of summer sophistication— just $37!

5. Complete with a gold chain strap, this quilted black handbag looks designer! As one shopper said, “The bag is absolutely gorgeous and velvety smooth feels better than real leather doesn’t look cheap and can pass for a designer bag” — originally $43, now just $36!

6. Another high-quality handbag at a low price is this chunky chain shoulder bag. “Absolutely beautiful,” one customer gushed. “Looks just like my high end designer purses. The chain links gorgeous!” — originally $45, now just $30!

7. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s hoop earrings on Amazon, these lightweight gold hoops are virtually identical to the popular Bottega Veneta drop earrings that cost $1,350 — just $15!

8. This black-and-white tropical-print tote bag is a vacation essential! “Looks so expensive!” one shopper proclaimed — just $26!

9. Crochet is trending right now, so stay in style with this long-sleeve crochet cover-up for the pool or beach — originally $35, now just $30!

10. Sunny side up! These oversized sunglasses will have all the paparazzi in the Hamptons convinced you’re a celeb. “Amazing sunglasses for the price!” one customer commented. “I’ve gotten so many compliments on them and they don’t fall down. A great Tom ford dupe” — originally $15, now just $10!

11. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: this is the summer of Meredith Blake style (The Parent Trap is a cinematic masterpiece). This black bodycon dress with white trim is so form-fitting and fashionable — just $26!

12. Take this two-piece shorts set from running errands in Easthampton to hitting the beach for a bonfire — just $33!

13. This long-sleeve crinkly set looks posh but feels like pajamas — just $45!

14. Available in dozens of different colors, this one-shoulder tiered midi dress is especially Hamptons-esque in the blue-and-white striped print. Crisp and classic — originally $54, now just $39!

15. Four sunglasses for the price of one! These retro-inspired rectangular shades are trendy and timeless — originally $30, now just $15!

16. Straw bags are a summer 2023 staple! This handwoven beach bag belongs in the Hamptons — just $38!

17. We can’t live without white button-down shirts in the summer! Style this lightweight top on its own or as a swimsuit cover-up — just $28!

