7 Chic Reformation Dresses Fit for a Weekend in the Hamptons

Our summer dream is to spend the weekend in the Hamptons, sipping Aperol spritzes by the beach and gallivanting with the Real Housewives of New York City. Step one: secure a Hamptons house. Step two: pack cute clothes so we fit in with the fashionable elite.
Reformation is our go-to destination for luxury looks at an accessible price point. Celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber. Not too shabby! While all of the styles are stunning, the brand is particularly known for flattering frocks that fit like a glove.
We’re manifesting a Hamptons getaway with these seven chic Reformation dresses for summer!
Felda Dress
Grab a glass of rosé while dressed in this floral frock with a bustier bodice and peplum hem. The fit-and-flare look hugs your curves in all the right places!
Tagliatelle Linen Dress
Go shopping in town styled in this lovely linen dress! The A-line cut, lightweight fabric and floral print make this frock a summer staple.
Nadira Dress
Take this tie-strap floral dress from day to night! Featuring a bustier bodice, smocked back sweetheart neckline and flowy skirt, this frock is form-fitting yet forgiving.
Robbie Linen Two-Piece
Technically a two-piece, this skirt set is totally on brand for the Hamptons! Channel Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap in this black-and-white linen set that feels both timeless and fashion-forward.
Bucatini Linen Dress
This gorgeous floral dress is perfect for a daytime event in the Hamptons. Whether you’re strolling, socializing or sailing, this linen midi will keep you cool.
Miso Linen Dress
Going to a white party in the Hamptons? Dress to impress in this linen mini!
Nelle Knit Dress
This black-and-white knit dress is jaw-dropping! Turn heads in the Hamptons in this form-fitting frock.
