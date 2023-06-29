7 Chic Reformation Dresses Fit for a Weekend in the Hamptons

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our summer dream is to spend the weekend in the Hamptons, sipping Aperol spritzes by the beach and gallivanting with the Real Housewives of New York City. Step one: secure a Hamptons house. Step two: pack cute clothes so we fit in with the fashionable elite.

Reformation is our go-to destination for luxury looks at an accessible price point. Celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber. Not too shabby! While all of the styles are stunning, the brand is particularly known for flattering frocks that fit like a glove.

We’re manifesting a Hamptons getaway with these seven chic Reformation dresses for summer!

Felda Dress

Grab a glass of rosé while dressed in this floral frock with a bustier bodice and peplum hem. The fit-and-flare look hugs your curves in all the right places!

$278.00 See It!

Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Go shopping in town styled in this lovely linen dress! The A-line cut, lightweight fabric and floral print make this frock a summer staple.

$278.00 See It!

Nadira Dress

Take this tie-strap floral dress from day to night! Featuring a bustier bodice, smocked back sweetheart neckline and flowy skirt, this frock is form-fitting yet forgiving.

$278.00 See It!

Robbie Linen Two-Piece

Technically a two-piece, this skirt set is totally on brand for the Hamptons! Channel Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap in this black-and-white linen set that feels both timeless and fashion-forward.

$248.00 See It!

Bucatini Linen Dress

This gorgeous floral dress is perfect for a daytime event in the Hamptons. Whether you’re strolling, socializing or sailing, this linen midi will keep you cool.

$248.00 See It!

Miso Linen Dress

Going to a white party in the Hamptons? Dress to impress in this linen mini!

$178.00 See It!

Nelle Knit Dress

This black-and-white knit dress is jaw-dropping! Turn heads in the Hamptons in this form-fitting frock.

$178.00 See It!

