17 Summer Cardigans for Chic, Lightweight Layering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is officially here! We all associate the season with tank tops, swimsuits, shorts and mini dresses, but let’s not forget — summer mornings and nights can become quite chilly!

You don’t want to be stuck outside in the biting breeze without a summer cardigan at the ready. Same goes for cafés or offices with the air conditioner set to 50 degrees. Make sure to carry along one of these lightweight, layerable finds with you at all times!

Kimono-Style Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is this lace mesh Bsubseach kimono cardigan? Use it to elevate a casual outfit or to layer over a pretty dress!

2. We Also Love: If you’re all about the patchwork look, you’ll fall quickly for this Dokotoo cardigan. There are multiple colorways too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Want something beachy for vacations or backyard pool parties? You’ll love this viscose Moss Rose kimono cardigan!

4. Bonus: This chiffon BB&KK floral cardigan is on the shorter side, but it’s still super drapey and flowy!

Button-Up Cardigans

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Want something simple and classic? This cotton-blend Amazon Essentials crew-neck cardigan comes in so many colors!

6. We Also Love: This Naggoo cardigan has the perfect not too tight, not too loose fit. Extra points for the pockets!

7. We Can’t Forget: So cute! The short-sleeve design on this Zaful cardigan is adorable, whether you wear it open, closed or with one button done up top or in the middle!

8. Bonus: Want a different spin on a classic button-up style? Check out this Verabendi cardigan, featuring a column of metallic snap buttons!

9. Extra Credit: Here’s one more minimal, classic idea — but with a V-neckline instead of a crew neck. It’s this Grace Karin cardigan!

Tie-Front Cardigans

10. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want something currently on trend, a tie-front cardigan is a must! This bell-sleeve Verdusa cardigan is super airy too!

11. We Also Love: Cute and cropped! This tie-front Soly Hux cardigan isn’t just a warm layer — it can be a key part of your outfit!

12. We Can’t Forget: Here’s another short-sleeve pick with a pointelle knit for breathability. Add this SweatyRocks cardigan to your Amazon cart!

13. Bonus: Love the tie-front look more than life? Why not double up with this Missky cardigan?

Longline Cardigans

14. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want some variety when it comes to choosing patterns and hues, you can’t go wrong with this Dokotoo cardigan. Camo? Animal print? Stripes? Plaid? Yes to all of the above — and more!

15. We Also Love: For a simpler design with endless versatility, check out this Amazon Essentials cardigan. Perfect for a capsule wardrobe!

16. We Can’t Forget: Go long! This maxi, sheer Begonia.K duster is a stunning summer cardigan option!

17. Bonus: We love how the asymmetrical hem of this Meaneor cardigan adds to its drapey demeanor. So pretty!

Looking for something else? Explore more cardigans here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

