Who doesn’t love a nice cardigan? During the cold weather months, the open-front sweaters keep us warm in frosty temps. Now that we’re in spring, cardigans are a go-to choice for many shoppers, especially those who are always cold. They’re nice and warm, but not warm enough to make you overheat. To get a head start on springtime closet upgrades, we’ve put together a list of 17 cardigans that people who are always cold will love this spring.

We’ve included a wide range of cardigans to ensure you find something worth your while. From midriff-baring cropped cardigans to full-length, open-front sweaters that are office-approved, there’s someone for everyone. Seriously. Shoppers obsessed with whimsical coquette style swoon over romantic cardigans, while minimalist lovers take a second look at chic neutral tones. Feeling inspired? Scroll ahead for the cozy, but weather-appropriate, fashion scoop!

Cropped Cardigans

1. Flower Power: Serve Y2K vibes this spring, courtesy of this pastel green find. It features the cutest sunflower design throughout for a vibrant pop of color and texture.

2. Peek-A-Boo: Want to show a little skin this spring? This cropped cardigan has two buttons and gives a little peek at the stomach area.

3. Boho Babe: This baby pink cardigan is ideal for warm weather days. It features a lightweight open front design and exaggerated sleeves.

Oversized Cardigans

4. Color Blocking: Let this open-front sweater do all the talking this spring. A pop of pink combines with a bold orange hue for a sweet shade mashup.

5. Sweet Green: The Easter Bunny may have made its appearance already, but pastel shades are still raging on this spring. This powdery green sweater comes with a chunky knit fabric that you’ll feel ultra cozy in. Plus it comes in 28 different colors.

6. Cardi Party: There’s no way you’ll feel the slightest chill when you wear this full-length cardigan. It features exaggerated sleeves and a button-down design so you can keep cold air at bay.

Fitted Cardigans

7. Mellow Yellow: This cozy find is perfect for shoppers who love vibrant hues. It comes in a bold yellow shade that’s sure to strike up a few conversations.

8. Flowy Train: This breezy cardigan has the most chic ruffles in the back that twirl with the wind.

9. Diamond Texture: This cardigan-slash-duster hybrid features textured diamond-shaped stitching.

10. Mad About Plaid: Channel your inner girl boss with this green and black plaid cardigan. It features bold gold button detailing for a posh touch.

11. Sweet Ruffles: You’ll be a springtime dream in this plum-purple number. The whimsical ruffles make it perfect for coquette-style ensembles.

12. Twofer: This Mango option is the ultimate two-in-one. It’s snug and fitted so you can wear it alone, but it has button-down detailing so you can wear it with turtlenecks or long-sleeve T-shirts.

13. Geometric Slay: This color-block sweater has an intricate pattern with spring-approved pastel shades.

14. Workwear: If you’re heading back into the office, you’ll need a nice cardi to keep you warm. This full-length, open-front sweater comes in 12 job-approved shades that go with just about any color combination you can put together.

15. Scallop Style: Scalloped V-neck trimming puts an edgy flair on this ribbed knit, button-down cardigan.

16. Timeless Pick: This Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan is the ultimate classic. It falls to the waist and features small button detailing. Best of all? You can snag it in 27 colors in women’s sizes XS through 6XL.

17. Totally Tweed: If you love the polished, refined style tweed cardigans deliver, snag this lightweight option.