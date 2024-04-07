Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is the season for getting rid of the old things and acquiring new ones! Whether you need a new pair of sandals or a flouncy blouse, now is a great time to find a good deal on all your needs. We took it upon ourselves to help you find lightweight spring fashion finds that won’t cause you — or your wallet — to overheat!
From flowy dresses to breezy tops, there is a lightweight spring clothing item that will make your spring and summer much more cool this year. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 lightweight spring fashion finds under $75 that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Layers On Layers: This crop cardigan is a chic and versatile item that’ll keep you warm in spring — just $40!
2. Everyday Essential: Everyone needs a lightweight T-shirt and this crewneck cotton T-shirt will become your new spring favorite — just $30!
3. Under Over: This camisole is fashion-forward and works well with jeans and skirts — was $59, now just $35!
4. Campfire Vibes: For those who prefer the allure of vintage styles, this relaxed fit camp shirt is right up your alley — just $70!
5. Casual Elegance: This cotton gauze button-up shirt is neutral and breathable — just $69!
6. Squarely Modern: This tank thong bodysuit has a chic square neckline and inconspicuous thong design for a seamless alternative — was $65, now just $39!
7. Kim Kardashian-Approved: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for its inclusive, chic styles. This stretch cotton jersey T-shirt bodysuit doesn’t stray from that reputation — just $62!
Bottoms
8. Denim-Like: These drawstring wide leg chambray pants have the look of denim without the heaviness — just $59!
9. Closet Staple: For those who like having flexible, cropped pants to run errands in, you’ll love these pull on commuter pants — just $17!
10. Comfy Cool: These straight leg linen pants will help you feel the breeze in a fashionable way — just $70!
11. Body Sculpting Regalia: These high waist slim straight ankle pants will help smooth, sculpt and lift your body — just $68!
12. Evening Wear Drama: If you need a pair of pants for an upcoming informal occasion, these chiffon palazzo pants will suit the moment perfectly — was $89, now just $62!
Dresses
13. Pristine Queen: This cotton eyelet button front dress is a breezy and flouncy dress that will work well for any upcoming spring event — just $28!
14. Ms. Mary Mack Energy: Doesn’t this button maxi dress feel reminiscent of the children’s rhyme Ms. Mary Mack? You can get the modern version of her LBD with buttons for a steal — just $40!
15. Minimal Simplicity: This surplice dress will look amazing with sandals and heels — just $24!
16. Bloom! This A-line maxi dress has a fun floral print that you will gravitate towards — was $47, now just $39!
17. Mom On-The Go: This half-sleeve waisted midi A-line dress will help you accomplish your busy schedule in style — just $35!