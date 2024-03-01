Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is anyone else ready to ditch the thick fabrics and heavy knits that kept us warm all winter? We love a puffer coat and a fuzzy hat moment as much as the next fashionista, but now it’s time to prepare for the new season that’s on the horizon. Much to our delight, the light air of spring is on the way — and to be frank, we can’t wait to twirl around in our most fantastic frocks.

But we can’t make our springtime dreams come true with any old dresses. We need flattering, flowy dresses that fit comfortably. You know, the type of frocks we can team with tights and a leather bomber and not worry about the sleeves feeling too tight. We can’t forget about airy maxi dresses that don’t require smoothing or tummy control! And midi dresses that show off a little leg while concealing the bust tops our list too.

If you’re searching for flattering dresses to wear this spring, we’ve got you covered. We searched for chic frocks you can easily find at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Free People and more — for under $100! Happy shopping!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone needs at least one cute babydoll dress. Let this adorable linen-blend dress and its ruched details and puff sleeves help you nail the assignment — just $80!

2. We Also Love: Channel your inner boho babe with the help of this ruffle sleeve, tiered babydoll dress from Walmart — just $27!

3. We Can’t Forget: Heading to the beach for spring break? This chic Free People tunic features striped detailing and a romantic bow tie in the back — $78!

4. Bonus: No matter the time of year, you can never go wrong with a shift dress. Amazon has a trendy shirt dress that inspired shoppers to leave photo reviews, documenting the different ways they styled it — originally $43, now just $36!

5. Pastel Petals: Who doesn’t love a cute pastel moment during the spring? Abercrombie & Fitch has a chic square-neck mini moment with a floral design — just $80!

Midi Dresses

6. Delightful Details: This dress is a stunner! It features so many delightful details, including an off-the-shoulder silhouette, lace spiral sleeves and a flowy high-low design — just $25!

7. Wild One: If you live for an animal print moment, you’ll love this adorable number from Prettygarden. It’s lightweight, features a tiered skirt, and comes in 33 different shades, including an animal-inspired apricot hue — originally $60, now just $48!

8. Sweet Slits: Show a little leg in this ribbed sweater dress. It comes a little below the knit and features an abbreviated side slit — originally $79, now just $32!

9. Flirty Flow: Black dresses reign supreme all year long. This comfy knit frock features a flirty skirt that sways when you move — splurge $98!

10. Beaded Accents: Accents are the perfect way to take an ordinary dress to the next level. This Topshop dress features a gathered bustline and crisscross back detail with chunky beads along the straps — originally $85, now just $35!

Maxi Dresses

11. Polished Petals: If you haven’t noticed, we’re big fans of florals in spring. This lightweight and airy dress features a flirty tiered gathered skirt panel that will look amazing blowing in the spring wind — just $79!

12. Cozy Chic: Contrary to popular belief, you can still hold on to your favorite turtleneck pieces once spring officially makes itself now. This relaxed sweater dress will keep you cozy no matter the season — just $78!

12. Office Slay: Turn flow, flirty and flattering style into your work uniform, with the help of this short-sleeve V-neck dress. You’ll get endless compliments on the Swiss dot print and tiered maxi design — originally $56, now just $34!

13. Last But Not Least: Make a statement everywhere you go when wearing this vibrant spaghetti strap maxi dress — just $40!

