That’s it — this is the year we finally perfect our wardrobe. We definitely want to reserve hangers for fun trends and bold pops, but first things first. We need to curate the most quintessential basics. The everyday must-haves that are timeless, sleek and ready for any occasion.

Having an impeccable mix of versatile basics in your closet will solve all of your fashion woes. Don’t just grab the first plain tee you see though. We’re searching exclusively for “anything but basic” types of basics. Pieces that will make you look like a New York City fashion editor! Don’t know where to start? Let Us help! Shop affordable pieces from Amazon and other super chic finds from across the internet below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite! It’s the one and only. The icon. The essential. A white button-up shirt! Everyone needs one — and this Big Dart shirt is our pick. Wear it open or closed!

2. No Cap! This cap-sleeve, mock-neck Anrabess knit top is the perfect replacement for a T-shirt when you want to elevate not only your look but your entire vibe!

3. Leather Look! Does it get any cooler than this vegan leather Banana Republic Factory top? Run to grab this one while it’s on sale!

4. Lovely Linen! With the weather warming up, it can be hard to stay on top of your style game. This linen-blend high-neck tank from Abercrombie & Fitch is here to help!

5. To a T! Of course, everyone needs a tee to toss on when you’re in a rush or can’t be bothered. Make sure you’re prepared with this expertly oversized GeGekoko pick!

Dresses

6. Silky Chic! Amazon’s The Drop is a great brand for high-quality basics at fair prices. This midi slip dress is something you can wear with sneakers or stiletto heels!

7. Long and Loose! Another pick from the brand, we couldn’t skip over this The Drop midi T-shirt dress. An exceptionally easy “one and done” type of outfit!

8. Pretty Polo! This Lolë polo dress will suit the vibe for most scenarios. Style it with socks and loafers, platform sneakers, ballet flats or knee-high boots!

9. The New Basic! To Us, a style like this Rooscier nap dress has undoubtedly become a basic — especially for any fashion-forward It Girls!

Bottoms

10. Fan-Favortes! There was just no way we’d start this section with any other pair of pants than these Tronjori wide-leg trousers. With over 19,000 reviews, you’re basically bound to love this pick!

11. The Skort Sort! Tennis skirts and skorts are a nonnegotiable right now. With its built-in shorts, this lululemon skirt is a comfy-cute pick that will help you nail this trend!

12. Biker Babe! Going casual doesn’t have to mean giving up your style. Slay your street style with a pair of these CRZ Yoga biker shorts. Wear with one of the button-ups or the oversized tee we listed above!

13. Maxi Moment! Maxi skirts are also a have-to-have type of item in the fashion world right now. We’re personally big fans of this AFRM x Revolve skirt. So sleek!

Jumpsuits

14. Fitted ‘Fit! We’re all in on fitted jumpsuits like this long-sleeve OQQ pick, which has over 6,000 reviews. Wear it on its own or layer with an unbuttoned top or cardigan!

15. Keeping Comfy! We want to live where comfort and style meet — and this Prettygarden jumpsuit is exactly that sweet spot. All you need is a cute pair of shoes to go with it!

16. Denim Darling! We recommend adding your favorite belt at the waist of this Free People denim jumpsuit from Saks Fifth Avenue to really define your shape!

17. Last but Not Least! This rib-knit Happy Sailed jumpsuit is a dream for loungewear lovers who still want to look sophisticated. The color options are great too!

