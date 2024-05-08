Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Glow Like Lily James at the Met Gala in Supergoop Sunscreen

By
Met Gala 2024 Arrivals 650 Lily James
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no surprise that Lily James dazzled at the Met Gala yesterday. After all, the actress has experience ascending a grand staircase on the way to a ball (long live the live-action Cinderella movie!). The Pam & Tommy star looked particularly resplendent dressed in a pink satin Erdem gown adorned with black floral embroidery. But we couldn’t help but swoon over her skincare! And now we know the secret behind the British beauty’s glowing glam: Supergoop!

Related: Kelsea Ballerini’s Met Gala Glow Came From a $21 Tanning Lotion

Celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira prepped James’ skin with products from the popular suncare brand, including the cult-favorite Glowscreen (one of our holy grails!). Keep scrolling to shop these Supergoop SPF staples straight off the red carpet!

Glowscreen

Glowscreen
Amazon

You glow, girl! Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or want a dewy highlighter, Supergoop’s Glowscreen will give your complexion the most radiant glow — with added SPF 40.

$38.00
See It1

(Re)setting Refreshing Mist

(Re)setting mist
Amazon

Part sunscreen, part setting spray, this refreshing mist is perfect for touch-ups on the go — especially on a hot day! We love a multi-tasking makeup essential.

$34.00
See It!

Related: Supergoop Sunscreen Appears in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' Video — Shop Now

Play Antioxidant Body Mist

Play body mist
Amazon

Work hard, play hard with the Play Antioxidant Body Mist! Formulated with vitamin C and SPF 50, this sunscreen mist will nourish and protect your skin at the same time.

$18.00
See It!

Glow Stick

Glow Stick
Amazon

This portable dry oil sunscreen also acts as a highlighter for a healthy glow. James wore this Glow Stick on her shoulders at the Met Gala!

$30.00
See It!

Related: 16 Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Starting at Just $6

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Lily James

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!