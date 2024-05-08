Glow Like Lily James at the Met Gala in Supergoop Sunscreen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no surprise that Lily James dazzled at the Met Gala yesterday. After all, the actress has experience ascending a grand staircase on the way to a ball (long live the live-action Cinderella movie!). The Pam & Tommy star looked particularly resplendent dressed in a pink satin Erdem gown adorned with black floral embroidery. But we couldn’t help but swoon over her skincare! And now we know the secret behind the British beauty’s glowing glam: Supergoop!

Celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira prepped James’ skin with products from the popular suncare brand, including the cult-favorite Glowscreen (one of our holy grails!). Keep scrolling to shop these Supergoop SPF staples straight off the red carpet!

Glowscreen

You glow, girl! Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or want a dewy highlighter, Supergoop’s Glowscreen will give your complexion the most radiant glow — with added SPF 40.

$38.00 See It1

(Re)setting Refreshing Mist

Part sunscreen, part setting spray, this refreshing mist is perfect for touch-ups on the go — especially on a hot day! We love a multi-tasking makeup essential.

$34.00 See It!

Play Antioxidant Body Mist

Work hard, play hard with the Play Antioxidant Body Mist! Formulated with vitamin C and SPF 50, this sunscreen mist will nourish and protect your skin at the same time.

$18.00 See It!

Glow Stick

This portable dry oil sunscreen also acts as a highlighter for a healthy glow. James wore this Glow Stick on her shoulders at the Met Gala!

$30.00 See It!

