Sabrina Carpenter crushed her Coachella set over the weekend, just one day after dropping her latest single “Espresso.” In the sun-kissed music video for the catchy new song, Supergoop makes a splash on the beach! Known for skin-friendly SPF, this buzzy brand is a celebrity favorite.

Supergoop’s tinted Glowscreen, refreshing Play Body Mist and nourishing Glow Oil all make on-screen appearances in Carpenter’s video, so we featured those sunscreens and four others below. Protect your skin from the sun with these popular products!

Glowscreen

“Sunscreen is super important to me,” the “Nonsense” singer told Glamour. “I wear sunscreen every single day. I started using Supergoop’s Glowscreen because I would find my face is always a little bit paler than the rest of my body, so it kind of is the best of both worlds: Obviously it’s SPF, but then it also gives you just a little bit of color that brings your skin to life. It’s under my makeup most of the time and it’s really nice. I really like how it looks.”

$38.00 See It!

Play Antioxidant Body Mist

Water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this lightweight body mist provides SPF 50 so you can stay safe while having fun in the sun. Formulated with vitamin C, green tea and acai extracts, this antioxidant-rich sunscreen gives your skin extra TLC.

$36.00 Get it

Glow Oil

Glowy but not greasy! Featuring SPF 50, this vitamin E body oil hydrates your skin with a radiant glow.

$18.00 See It!

Unseen Sunscreen

Want sunblock without the white cast? Then you need to try Unseen Sunscreen! This invisible formula glides onto your skin, delivering shine control with a velvety finish. We love this product as a makeup primer!

$38.00 See It!

Mattescreen

If you want to take your sunscreen to the next level, Mattescreen is a must-have! This mineral tinted SPF 40 helps smooth skin and control shine.

$40.00 See It!

(Re)Setting Powder

Sick of getting sweaty in the sun? Supergoop’s (Re)Setting Powder with SPF 35 helps set makeup while reapplying sun protection.

$35.00 See It!

City Serum

Rich with vitamin E and B5, as well as SPF 30, this anti-aging serum fights signs of photoaging. Men and women love this lotion!

$48.00 See It!

