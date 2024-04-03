Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re in the mood to spruce up your look, you might turn to a different eyeshadow, a bright pair of shoes, a whole new outfit or, on the extreme end, an entirely new wardrobe. But the answer to a fresh look might be right before your eyes — or should we say right before your lips.

The right lip gloss not only accentuates your lips, but it nourishes them, too. Plus, a good plump and shine polishes your overall appearance, complementing your makeup, enhancing your natural lip color and giving you a dewy, youthful look. As simple as it may seem, changing up your lip care routine can totally revitalize your style!

So whether you’re looking for a shiny new gloss, lip plumper, a hydrating mask or lip sunscreen, we’ve got you covered with the best writer-tested products. Scroll on for our top picks!

Plumping and Line-Smoothing Lip Treatment

If you’re in the market for a lip plumper, get excited — this formula contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, murumuru butter and shea butter that smooth out lines on the lips. No lip fillers needed!

Get the Plumping and Line-Smoothing Lip Treatment for $15 at Nakery Beauty!

Glow and Go SPF 50 Lip Oil

We always talk about protecting our skin from the sun, but it’s easy to forget about our lips. This non-sticky lip oil contains SPF 50 as well as softening antioxidants and vitamins.

Get the Naked Sundays Glow and Go SPF 50 Lip Oil for $22 at Revolve!

Overnight Lip Mask

Whether you have dry lips or not, this mask is guaranteed to give your pout a boost. Wear this paraben and phthalate-free mask to bed and you’ll wake up with pillowy-plump lips.

Get the Make Beauty Solar Citron Lip Reset Mask for $24 at Revolve!

Aurascape Dripglass Glazed Lip Gloss

It’s time for a pop of color! Grab this ultra-shiny, semi-sheer color in cosmic coral, frosé bliss or stargaze clear. Or, if you’re anything like Us, you’ll want to add one of each to cart!

Get the Morphe Aurascape Dripglass Glazed High Shine Lip Gloss for $12 at Ulta!

Peptide Plump Lip Oil

Reviewers are obsessed with this lip oil, one reviewer saying her lips “looked instantly younger and the fine lines disappeared”. She also noted that it isn’t sticky — thank goodness! A minty flavor is just a bonus.

Get the Peptide Plump Lip Oil for $16 at Fig. 1!