Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mascara just might be the best makeup product out there. It doesn’t cover up your skin like foundation and concealer — rather, it enhances your natural beauty, brightening the eyes and illuminating your entire face. Applying mascara feels like applying a coat of high-quality sleep; you look alive, spry and ready to take on the day!

Mascara isn’t all sunshine and butterflies though — if you’ve ever had a bad mascara, you know it can hurt your eyes, flake off throughout the day, clump and damage your delicate lashes. Some people think the solution is to pay north of $30 for a luxury one . . . if that’s you, we’re here to ease your mind (and your bank account) A “good” mascara isn’t necessarily the most expensive one. In fact, some of our favorites are under the $15 mark!

Good mascaras noticeably darken and separate the lashes without clumping, wearing off throughout the day or irritating your eyes. It sounds straightforward, but anyone who tests mascaras knows it’s not that easy. Many mascaras don’t meet the basic criteria of a good mascara, even some of the ultra-expensive ones! It’s about being smart with your selections, choosing ones that many people vouch for.

These mascaras are some of the highest-rated ones on the internet, and they’re all on sale! Scroll on to find your new favorite formula.

Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

This formula is buildable, meaning it can be layered for better coverage without looking clumpy or flakey. Wear this waterproof mascara to the beach, in the rain or anywhere water is involved!

Get the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara for $8 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.



Voluminous Panorama Mascara

“Volumizing and lengthening” is an understatement with this fan-favorite. A multi-level bristle brush ensures no lash is missed, separating and coating every single one.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara for $13 (originally $16) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Lash Blast Volume Mascara

This mascara comes in endless different colors, so you may want to add a few to cart. Whether you have long or short lashes, the hypoallergenic formula is designed to give you a massive lift.

Get the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara for $8 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: More Than 16,000 Reviewers Have Luscious Lashes Thanks to This Serum — On Sale Whether it’s foundation, lip gloss or blush, everyone has a makeup product they can’t live without. It’s the type of product you’d bring with you if stranded on an island and could only bring one thing. For a lot of women, that’s mascara! Mascara brightens and defines the eyes, giving them a bigger, bolder appearance. […]

Lash Paradise Mascara

No smudging? Count Us in! Softening your lashes, you’ll never have to worry about this formula clumping or flaking, either. And if you’re still unsure, trust the more than 50,000 reviewers that give it five stars!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara for $9 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Sometimes, you don’t want a waterproof mascara that lasts and lasts (and lasts). If you’re looking for a day-to-day mascara to put on in the morning and wash off at night, we found your perfect match!

Get the Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara for $8 (originally $12) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

This mascara lengthens your lashes up to 60%! It’s fragrance-free, ophthalmologist-tested, contact-friendly, allergy-free and suitable for sensitive eyes — anyone can have voluminous, well-defined lashes!

Get the L’Oreal Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara for $10 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more mascara on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!