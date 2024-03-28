Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether it’s foundation, lip gloss or blush, everyone has a makeup product they can’t live without. It’s the type of product you’d bring with you if stranded on an island and could only bring one thing. For a lot of women, that’s mascara!

Mascara brightens and defines the eyes, giving them a bigger, bolder appearance. Not only does it make the lashes appear darker, but it also makes them look longer, fuller, and thicker. By enhancing the contrast between the whites of the eyes and the lashes, mascara yields a vivacious and youthful appearance.

But as you know, mascara is all about making the eyes and lashes “look” and “appear” a certain way; when taken off, it’s back to ground zero with short, sparse lashes. That’s where this bestselling eyelash serum comes in — it’s designed to thicken and lengthen your natural lashes to mascara-level heights…heck, you may not even need mascara anymore!

The formula uses potent botanical ingredients and amino acids to strengthen existing lashes, repair damage, stimulate new growth and hydrate, lengthen and thicken new lashes. Hydrolyzed ginseng saponins are key compounds in helping the lashes absorb the serum; they allow the peptides, proteins and amino acids to work their magic. Other ingredients like panthenol shield the lashes from breakage while oligopeptide-1 and myristoyl pentapeptide-17 lengthen, repair and moisturize. It’s a recipe for success!

Most people see significant growth in three to five weeks, but some reviewers report noticeably thicker, more voluminous lashes after just two weeks! It does this without harsh ingredients and chemicals that cause redness, itchiness and irritation that are (unfortunately) very common in the eyelash serum world. And since it’s dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, you can feel good about what’s getting near your eyes!

This serum is applied just like eyeliner — simply drag a single stroke along the roots of the upper lash line, working from the inner corner of your eye to the outer corner. Do this for both eyes, let it dry for a few minutes before applying other products and watch your lashes grow! Just be careful not to get the serum in your eyes and for best results, make sure you’re starting with clean, makeup-free lashes.

This serum can be applied morning or night (or both) — do whatever fits your makeup and skincare routines best! So if you’re ready to get a dramatic look without buying a new mascara every few weeks or damaging your delicate lashes with fake eyelashes, the solution is 25% off and a click away.

Get the VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum for $22 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

