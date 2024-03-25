Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re considering changing your fragrance, we know that’s a mixed bag. On one hand, your current scent is fine and familiar, doesn’t give you a headache and doesn’t smell like an old antique shop (phew!); but on the other hand, it isn’t anything too notable, lasts for only a few hours, gets mixed reviews from your coworkers and costs a more than a hundred bucks. Maybe it is time for a new perfume!

Finding a floral perfume, however, can be very difficult — not only does “floral” encompass about a million smells, but floral scents are all about personal preference; what smells like a field of roses to one may smell musty and pungent to another. But certain scents are fool-proof and forgiving — one that you can’t go wrong with is vanilla.

In fact, according to science, vanilla is the world’s favorite scent! “Vanilla is genderless and timeless with a unique flexibility to be worn alone or layered endlessly for self-expression,” Lavanila founder Danielle Raynor explains. “There is a real clamoring for things that are familiar, simple things that deliver a sense of peace and moments of individuality. Vanilla is the perfect celebration of those things.”

Plenty of perfumes contain vanilla, but the smell is often diluted by dozens of other floral, woodsy and fruity scents, some to the point that vanilla is barely traceable anymore. But that’s not the case with this pure vanilla fragrance — thousands of reviewers rave about the warm and creamy scent…now we can, too!

This delicate perfume is an enticing and luxurious experience, captivating the senses with a rich blend of pure Madagascar vanilla, tonka bean and a heliotrope blend. The floral notes are very subtle, yielding a warm, inviting scent with hints of sweetness. It works beautifully as a standalone fragrance or as a base layer for other essential oils. Make it your own!

This isn’t an overpowering fragrance, but rather one that enhances your natural aroma; and even though it isn’t overpowering, the scent lasts all day long. It doesn’t need petrochemicals, mineral oils, synthetic dyes, phthalates, sulfates or parabens — just a sugarcane and essential oil base. This all-natural fragrance is good for your senses, the senses of those around you and the planet at the same time!

For a stronger, long-lasting vanilla scent, try spraying the perfume behind the ears, inside the wrists and on the neck. Applying fragrances to these “pulse points” activates the perfume molecules, intensifying the (wonderful) smell you emit. Pretty neat, huh?

So if you’re afraid to buy a perfume online without smelling it first, that’s a valid fear — but this fragrance is the exception. Grab this in a vanilla, lavender vanilla or vanilla grapefruit variety and get ready for the compliments to pour in!

Get the Lavanila Pure Vanilla Perfume for $48 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

