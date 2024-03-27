Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re already thinking about our late spring and summer wardrobes — just Us? It’s never too early to start planning, getting ahead and getting excited about the upcoming fashion trends. If nobody’s told you yet, maxi dresses are about to be a big deal, so it’s time to find a go-to!

Not only are maxi dresses trendy and stylish, but they’re also an ultra-flattering pick. The right maxi dress will make you look and feel like a princess — seriously! Certain styles are more flattering than others; you want to find something that’s either completely loose or tight at the top and loose from the ribs down.

Related: This Expensive-Looking Transitional Sweater Gives Italian Vacay Energy If you’ve ever traveled to Europe, you know the style is a bit different than here in the United States — especially in the major cities. In places like Paris, Santorini and Rome, European women typically dress with a quiet luxury aesthetic, combining solid colors and smooth, lightweight fabrics for a casual yet classy look. […]

This tent dress combines a maxi dress with the flattering fit of a tent dress — it’s a duo made in fashion heaven! 100% Tencel lyocell material makes it buttery soft, breathable and eco-friendly. If you’re not familiar with lyocell, it’s the most environmentally friendly version of rayon made from regenerated cellulose fibers. In other words, you can rock this dress with a clear conscience!

It has a tiered design with three sections below the bra line. All seams are pleated, giving the dress a dynamic look and helping it flow freely away from your body. It won’t squeeze your body in any way! That’s the beauty of a tent dress — it’s meant to flatter your body with a somewhat fitted top and drapey mid and lower portions.

The dress hits mid-shin, so even if you’re on the shorter side, you don’t have to worry about this dress dragging on the ground. Phew! It also has adjustable button straps that allow you to cover more or less of your chest as needed. If you want to cross the straps in the back, you can do that, too! All in all, it’s a very customizable outfit…hidden pockets are just a bonus.

And it’s not just Us who love this dress — one buyer titled her review “Get this sundress today!!!” and explained how well it’s held up after a year. “I’ve worn and washed it many times and I’m still in love with this dress. Holds up well in the wash and I even toss it in the dryer. No noticeable shrinkage. It’s soft and flowy but flattering. I adore this dress and have purchased it in other colors over the course of the year.”

The dress comes in 18 different styles, some solid colors and others with eyelet or denim details. Whichever you choose, you’ll be ready to spin, dance and leap — that’s the only way we can describe the energy this dress brings. Simply click “add to cart” and your new favorite outfit will be on its way!

See it: Get the Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for $42 (originally $60) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other tent maxi dresses on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!