If you’ve ever traveled to Europe, you know the style is a bit different than here in the United States — especially in the major cities. In places like Paris, Santorini and Rome, European women typically dress with a quiet luxury aesthetic, combining solid colors and smooth, lightweight fabrics for a casual yet classy look. It’s our version of business casual — but they do it on the daily.

Many of Us love the look of simple, elegant styles, but find business casual clothes uncomfortable. You may find yourself wondering how the women across the pond make it work; they’ve very clearly cracked the code to balancing elegance and comfort. If comfort, sophistication and stealth wealth are on your fashion agenda, then let Us decode the code for you — the key to dressing elegantly every day is to find expensive-looking clothes made of soft and high-quality materials. Need an example? This cap-sleeve transitional sweater is the archetype!

The sweater is made of a polyester, nylon and viscose blend, making it skin-friendly, lightweight and soft, of course! It has a braided knit pattern that adds a touch of vintage while clean lines keep it looking high-end. To make it even more fashion-forward, the top is ribbed around the crew neckline and ends of the sleeves with a wavy hem. So many styles in one sweater!

This sweater has a loose fit, making it an ultra-flattering choice. It can be worn loose or tucked in depending on what you wear it with — since it’s cropped, we love it untucked with a pair of high-waist pants. To stick with the sophisticated Parisian woman look, try wearing this short-sleeve sweater with a solid pair of corduroy pants or dress pants — these are the perfect combos for the office or a dinner out with friends!

You can also wear it with a maxi skirt, gold hoops and sandals for a more casual (but still somewhat nice) occasion this summer. If you want to dress it down for the day-to-day, you’re going to want to wear the top with jeans and sneakers. Whether for grocery shopping, a graduation party or walking the dog, you’ll be comfy, confident and the most stylish person in the vicinity! We could wear classy sweaters like this all spring long.

There are seven colors to choose from, all with the same knit design, neckline, sleeves and fit. No matter what color you get, people will be asking you what you do for a living and where you have a second home — just be prepared!

See it: Get the Saodimallsu Crewneck Crop Top Knit Sweater for $25 (originally $27) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

