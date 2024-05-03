Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer are synonymous with sandals — obviously! From strappy designs to simple variations, having a go-to pair of sandals can make your warm-weather outfits quicker to piece together. Are you looking for a new pair of sandals? We found the cutest, breeziest option from Crocs that you’ll never want to take off — and they’re only $40 at DSW

The Crocs Getaway Sandal will make you feel like you’re on a vacay on a random Tuesday (because of how comfortable they are — seriously)! They feature a Free Feel EVA upper and have an EVA croslite footbed for added comfort. What we love most about this alternative is the three-strap design that makes them a snap to slip on and off.

To style these sandals, you could throw them on with a pair of shorts and a T-shirt for an easy look. Or, you could rock them with your favorite athleisure pieces for a casual, sporty ensemble. The beauty of these sandals is how neutral they are — you can coordinate them with anything! Further, these sandals come in five colors — we love the black and red variations — and have a 6 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one DSW reviewer said, “These are very comfy, and I like how simple they look. Great for warm weather and being outdoors in them.” Another reviewer added, “Crocs are one of the most comfortable sandals for my feet, and these are no exception.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, comfy pair of sandals that handle a rigorous vacation or a day of running errands, these Crocs shoes could be the key to keeping your feet feeling comfy and breezy.

