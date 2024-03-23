17 Luxe-Looking Shorts for Spring for $70 and Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is finally here! The impending warmer weather calls for breezy clothing that allows you to cool off stylishly! Whether you prefer sleek dresses or airy tops, spring is the perfect time to prepare your wardrobe for warmer months. Shorts are a versatile piece of clothing that’s perfect for showcasing your legs and providing plenty of comfort. But sometimes, finding a chic pair can cost more than a fraction of your paycheck. But it doesn’t have to be that way — we’re here to help!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

From functional cargo designs to structured denim silhouettes, there is a perfect pair of luxe-looking shorts that you’ll love. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 luxe-looking spring-friendly shorts for $70 and under that offer plenty of style and won’t break the bank. Read on to see our picks!

1. Faux Real: These faux leather shorts are perfect for any formal moment that can arise this spring — just $59!

2. ’90s-Inspired: If you like a good vintage-inspired denim, consider getting these ’90s-themed denim shorts from Lucky Brand— just $70!

3. Cover It Up: These cotton cover-up shorts will become your new vacation go-to because they’re so breezy and comfy — was $73, now just $55!

4. Office Chic: Throw on these relaxed linen blend shorts with a button-down and heels for a look that works during office hours and long after — just $69!

5. To Lounge Or Not: For the girl who likes to look like she just fell out of bed gracefully, these cotton chambray shorts will help you achieve the aesthetic in style — just $48!

6. Preppy Vibes: Prep is so in right now! If you want to nail the trend, grab these stretch cotton shorts — was $58, now just $46!

7. Utilitarian Goddess: These utility cuff shorts have a rugged yet functional vibe to them that you’ll love for spring — just $17!

8. Carry It All: If you prefer a more classic cargo design, then these cargo shorts are right up your alley — just $22!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

9. Lazy Girl Energy: These linen blend shorts will help you lounge around the house or run errands effortlessly — just $13!

10. Casual Essence: For those who gravitate towards simple, minimalistic designs, these drawstring linen blend shorts are the perfect wardrobe addition — just $24!

11. Vacation Ready: Amusement parks! Beaches! Adventures! These mid-rise slim-fit Bermuda khaki shorts can handle anything you may throw at them — was $28, now just $20!

12. Resort Babe: If you’re planning to attend and enjoy a resort vacation this year, these linen shorts will keep you looking stylish and relaxed — just $30!

13. Sophisticated Elegance: Whether you need a low-energy look for Easter or a summer gathering, these modal soft wide leg shorts will make sure you look casual and refined — just $25!

14. Effortlessly On-The-Go: These drawstring shorts are versatile and comfortable — just $27!

15. Neutrally Vintage: For those who like color, these yarn dye shorts will add a fun, vintage contrast to any ensemble — was $78, now just $36!

16. Leather Queen: These faux leather shorts pair well with sneakers or sandals — just $60!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Twill Realness: Twill is a breathable and durable fabric and these high waist twill shorts will become your new summer favorites — just $68!