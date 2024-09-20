Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Did you know that even during the cold fall and winter months, you still should wear sunscreen? UVA and UVB rays are still harmful even if the sun isn’t shining so brightly. What’s more, the correct sunscreen can help improve your skin tone and help it stay moisturized. Are you looking for a new one to add to your repertoire? We found a healthy, nourishing sunscreen that will protect your skin all year long — and it’s just $43 at EltaMD!

This EltaMD UV clear broad-spectrum SPF 46 is the perfect tool to add to your daily skincare routine — seriously! It features a blend of zinc oxide, vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for a healthy option that reflects and scatters UVA and UVB rays, visibly improves skin tone and discoloration, attracts and retains moisture and restores suppleness and diminishes visible signs of aging. Further, this sunscreen is hypoallergenic and is suitable for skin prone to acne and rosacea.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for $43 at EltaMD!

To use this SPF, you should apply it liberally to the face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure. Also, you should reapply it at least every two weeks. It’s that simple!

If you’re still on the fence about trying it, don’t be! In a clinical trial, it was shown that this sunscreen was clinically proven to improve skin texture by 40%! The proof is in the product!

While reviewing and gushing over this sunscreen, one reviewer noted, “The best facial sunscreen I’ve ever tried. It goes on light as a feather!”

Another reviewer added, “This sunscreen really works as I live in sunny southern California and look 20 years younger with few wrinkles.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a way to keep your skin protected and nourished during the frigid fall and winter seasons, this EltaMD broad-spectrum SPF could help you do just that!

See it: Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for $43 at EltaMD!