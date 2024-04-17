Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As we get closer and closer to summer — AKA the happiest time of year — I’ve been building a mental checklist of all of the things I need to purchase. At the top of that list is sunscreen. Now, I’m the type of person who wears sunscreen all year round (ginger problems), but I always get the urge to stock up once the days begin to get longer.

I’m not a loyalist when it comes to a specific SPF. Instead, I enjoy trying new recommendations from friends and celebrities. It really excites me when stars detail their go-to sun protection, and I recently discovered Ava Phillippe‘s favorite, which just so happens to have a cult-like following.

In a recent Byrdie interview, Phillippe (who, if you didn’t know, happens to be Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter) explains that sunscreen is the one beauty item she could never live without. There’s only one formula that she constantly finds herself reaching for, and that’s the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. “I like the way it sits on my face, and it doesn’t clog my pores,” she said before mentioning that everyone should find a sunscreen that works for them because this skincare step “is hugely important.”

Get the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 for $38 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

To be honest, I wasn’t totally surprised to find out that Phillippe is a major fan of Unseen Sunscreen. This SPF is kind of legendary, consistently ranking number one on bestseller lists. Why is it so popular, though? Well, it definitely has something to do with the fact that — like the name suggests — it’s completely invisible. Sunscreen often gets a bad rap for being thick, gloopy and difficult to blend in. This formula goes completely against the norm: It’s clear, lightweight, and the velvety texture melts into skin in seconds.

Beyond the aesthetics, this sunscreen does so much more than simply protect skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Infused with red algae, frankincense and meadowfoam seed oil, Unseen Sunscreen penetrates deep into your skin to to soothe, nourish and lock in hydration. Essentially, it doubles as a moisturizer to completely simplify your skincare routine, too.

These factors have helped Unseen Sunscreen garner over 12,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. I’ll admit, it’s difficult to come across any negative remarks about the sunscreen. “I have used soooo many face sunblock creams, including tinted ones, and many were expensive brands, but this face sunblock is incredible,” one happy customer raves. “It is minimal ingredients, absorbs fast, no residue, doesn’t irritate the skin, and I just can’t get over the quality!! Plus, it is HSA/FSA eligible. Anyhow, this is my new go-to face product for certain. I give this 10 stars.”

Since you should be wearing sunscreen everyday, it’s imperative to find one you enjoy slathering on. Truthfully, you can’t go wrong with this one. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s high time you experienced it for yourself, so be sure to add to your cart today!

