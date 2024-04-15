Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a total fragrance fanatic. My perfume collection includes over 30 delectable scents that encompass every mood, season and occasion. As time goes on, I find my perfume preferences shifting, though. I have a deep love of rich gourmands, but I’ve recently added a number of skin scents to the roster. Like the name suggests, skin scents lay close to the skin, giving the illusion that I naturally smell incredible rather than wearing a perfume.

The trend has really taken off thanks to PerfumeTok, and few scents can rival the notoriety of Phlur’s Missing Person Eau de Parfum. This perfume amassed a 200,000 person waitlist shortly after launching thanks to its soft aura that feels warm and cozy. Inside the amber-tinted bottle lies an intoxicating mix of skin musks, bergamot nectar and blonde woods that lays close to skin, and for me, acts as a grounding scent.

While I adore the scent, I have one gripe with it — I can barely smell it about an hour after spritzing. As someone with the full bottle, I can’t store it in my purse for re-ups throughout the day, so I’ve found myself reaching for it less and less. However, I recently discovered the Missing Person Body Lotion that features — you guessed it — the same calming aroma. When the body lotion is layered with the scent, it amplifies the fragrance and helps it linger for much longer. I’m talking all day.

There are plenty of upsides to purchasing the lotion if you’re not ready to commit to the Eau de Parfum yet. Namely, you can trial the scent for about a third of the price of the full perfume bottle. This allows you to get a sense whether the fragrance is signature scent-worthy for you. Additionally, the lotion has an upper hand when it comes to skincare benefits. Because it’s infused with rich hydrators, including coconut oil and niacinamide as well as shea and cupuacu butters, the lotion veils skin in a moisturizing blanket that keeps you feeling silky smooth for well over 24 hours.

Shoppers agree that the lotion enhances the wear of the perfume — but not just Missing Person EDP. Some say it layers beautifully with every perfume. “This is hands down one of the best lotion formulas I have ever used, and I am a lotion/body cream snob to say the least,” one person writes. “I *very* rarely ever buy anything twice and here I am for my second bottle. Super smooth and non-suffocating. Also smells divine and layers with basically any perfume out there.”

Whether you’re not ready spend major bucks on a perfume, want to boost the Missing Person scent or just need a stellar body lotion, you can’t go wrong with this pick. Don’t be surprised if you fall in love with the fragrance; it only took me one sniff to understand the hype.

