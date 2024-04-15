Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m in the boat of beauty writers that are still pretty skeptical about eye creams. Part of me feels like these formulas are a simply a marketing ploy to get consumers to spend more money. Well, I feel that way about most eye creams, except for one. OleHenriksen’s Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream is one of those rare products that drastically enhances the eye area — seemingly overnight. It’s able to expertly address common eye area woes like dark circles, dullness and crow’s feet with a potent mix of vitamin C and banana powder to brighten both immediately and over time.

Sounds too good to be true, right? I can attest to the powerful results. While I have access to countless eye creams, this is the only one I’ve finished multiple jars of. That said, I’m not the only one who loves it. Thousands of shoppers have propelled this eye cream to the top of bestseller lists. Over the years, people have petitioned for the brand to create a matching facial moisturizer for a complete brightening routine. The possibility of that addition didn’t seem likely — until OleHenriksen finally obliged and unveiled the Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer earlier this month.

Much like the eye cream, this new moisturizer illuminates your complexion with gold-complexed vitamin C and instantly brightens thanks to the warm banana color. However, this facial cream stands in a realm of its own when it comes to its hydration-enhancing abilities. Niacinamide, hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids and Scandinavian cloudberry seed oil create a potent combination that binds moisture to the skin to plump and nourish while also building upon the radiance-boosting effects of vitamin C.

Even with the moisture-building ingredients, the texture maintains a light bounciness and feels like a cross between a cream and a gel. I’ve been testing it for a few weeks and appreciate how it seamlessly melts into skin on contact, giving me an “I-woke-up-like-this” glow. While it looks incredible on its own (I’ve felt confident enough go to out without any makeup on the select days I wear this), it also creates the perfect base for makeup. Regardless of the foundation I layer over top, the results look like my skin but better.

The shoppers that have already managed to snag a jar share my same sentiments. “I want to bathe in this moisturizer,” one person writes. “It layers perfectly under makeup (and the glow still shows through under foundation), but I also love to wear it on its own – I get so many compliments on how I am literally glowing when I wear it with no makeup on.”

There’s no doubt in my mind that this will quickly become a bestseller. My advice? Get ahead of the curve and be one of the first to experience the glowing results. Whether you use it on its own or pair it with the Banana Bright+ Eye Cream, your complexion will have that golden hour glow at all hours of the day.

