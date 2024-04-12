Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know how difficult gift shopping can be, especially for someone like your mother who “already has everything” she needs by “being your mother”. Yes, the sentiment is sweet, but it doesn’t make nailing down a gift any easier. Try taking the pressure off of yourself though — the best gifts are thoughtful and personal…they don’t have to be expensive!

Think about the things your mom frequently talks about. If any of those things include anti-aging, wellness, collagen, natural skincare or facials, you’re in luck — we found the perfect gift, and it’s the number-one bestseller in body mud. But it’s not just mud…

The luxe formula is made from Dead Sea mud and is infused with stem cells and collagen, two ingredients known to nourish the skin. Mud from the Dead Sea is some of the most mineral-rich mud on the entire planet, boasting 21 different minerals like magnesium, potassium, bromide and iron; these minerals smooth the skin, prevent moisture loss, repair damage and protect the skin barrier.

The mud gently exfoliates, pulling out the excess oil, toxins and dead skin. On this (now) smooth, clean surface, fruit stem cells and collagen work together to tighten and plump the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera and vitamin E help to purify and cleanse, yielding an ultra-powerful yet soothing treat for your skin. It’s a spa day in a jar!

The mask can be used twice a week on cleansed skin. Simply cleanse the skin, apply a layer to your face (avoiding the eyes and mouth) and let it dry for ten minutes. As it dries, the mid absorbs oils, dirt and debris, unclogging pores and leaving your skin baby-soft. Rinse the dried mud off of your face — we recommend doing this in the shower — and follow with moisturizer. That’s all!

The mask can be used for all skin types, so it doesn’t matter where you or your mom fall on the dry to oily skin spectrum. According to one reviewer, this mask leaves skin “glowing, smooth and smelling good”, even sensitive skin.

“This product definitely makes a difference on my skin!! Much clearer, pores cleaned! I have sensitive skin and personally, it’s been great for me!”

Another reviewer notes, “If you want your face to glow and get back to its youthfulness, it’s the product for you.”

Whose mom wouldn’t want to look young and revitalized? To make the gift even more special, you could schedule a time to apply the mask together, drink some tea and watch her favorite movie. You’ll most definitely get the Child of the Year award!

Get the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for $17 (originally $43) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

