Choosing outfits is fun, but every once in a while, it feels more like a chore. This is especially true when uninspired, in a rush or in a mood. Even when I know what top I want to wear, deciding between mom jeans and cargo pants or sneakers and strappy sandals becomes a long debacle. Indecisive? Maybe!

The other factor I’m constantly trying to balance is comfort. Some pants fit snugly around the waistband, which is tolerable sometimes — other times, it feels like getting squeezed by a boa constrictor. Between trying to put together a cute outfit and trying to finagle a comfortable one, overwhelm kicks in. I’d rather have an outfit done for me!

That’s the beauty of two-piece sets. When you don’t want to think about what to wear but want to be ultra-trendy and comfy, there’s no better outfit than a set, but more specifically this bodycon tank and midi skirt duo. The crew-neck top has a cropped design — hitting right below the ribcage — while the skirt has a high-rise fit, showing the perfect amount of mid-outfit skin!

The skirt has a chic side slit that goes from the hem to just above the knee, so it’s not too drastic! A side cinch adds some texture while flattering your curves, hugging around your behind and loosening up down the thighs. The outfit itself is extra flattering, especially given the vertically ribbed material. (Vertical lines are elongating, making you look taller and leaner!) Both the top and bottom have this lengthening knit design.

Okay, so if you’re thrilled about the trendy style and flattering fit but are still curious about the comfort factor, thanks for being patient. This set is made of a skin-soft viscose and elastane blend, so it’s stretchy, breathable and lightweight — perfect for spring and summer!

The set can be dressed up with heeled sandals, sparkly jewelry and a smooth leather handbag for formal dinners, graduations, parties and brunches this spring; you can also wear it with flats and a blazer to the office. If casual is more your speed, try wearing this outfit with white sneakers and a jean jacket. And if you’re headed to the beach, you can even use it as a cover-up! Regardless of what you wear it with, you’ll maintain the elegant flair that makes the outfit so unique.

This classy set comes in 17 different colors and styles, some with matching tops and skirts and others with contrasting colors. If you want to make multiple outfits out of this set, you can mix and match with tops and bottoms you already have, too! The sky’s the limit with this set.

Get the Prettygarden Crewneck Tank Midi Skirt Set for $35 (originally $44) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

