Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re not sure what to wear lately, you’re not alone. We’re living in transitional weather limbo where it’s not quite warm enough for shorts and sandals, but we don’t need parkas and thick sweaters anymore. It’s a confusing time, to say the least, but luckily we can rely on layers and shackets to get us through.

For those who are unfamiliar, shackets are a shirt-jacket hybrid that is easy to wear and layer all year round, but especially during spring and fall. Plaid, fuzzy and thick shackets skew toward fall fashion, so we’re here with 13 warmer weather shackets to keep you stylish and temperate this season. These can be worn over your favorite tees or tanks and with any pants your heart desires — even skirts!

Check out some of our absolute favorite leather, denim, cropped and oversized shackets from stores like Nordstrom, Amazon, Windsor and Revolve. We’re trying our hardest not to buy all of them!

1. Cute and cropped: Bestsellers are bestsellers for a reason. This casual jacket goes perfectly with a pair of jeans — $30!

2. Free People: Green is bold, but it’s so spring! You’ll be the most festive gal at any outdoor gathering — $128!

3. Waffle knit: This boyfriend shacket can be worn for lounging, working out or anything in between. Reviewers say it’s as comfy as it looks — $37!

4. Professional attire: Who said shackets have to be casual? This can be worn everywhere from the office to the beach — $31!

5. Loving leather: Combine the slightly edgy flair of a leather jacket with the spring practicality of a shacket — $50!

6. Corduroy queen: Classic, oversized and lightweight, you’ll want to sleep in this one. Grab it in one of 21 different colors — $35!

Related: There Are Too Many Joggers to Pick From — Here Are the 13 Best It’s spring and that means we’re definitely not ready for shorts, but we’re done with heavy parkas and thick sweatpants. Yes, folks, we’re in the midst of transitional weather season. One of the best ways to win transitional weather is to wear sneakers, always bring an umbrella and layer with tops, tees and cardigans, but […]

7. Beige denim: The weathered look is totally in right now for shoes, jeans and jackets alike. Win the style with this khaki shacket — $100!

8. Cloudlike: A plush jersey fabric makes this ultra-soft garment well worth the triple-digit splurge — $170!

9. Lightweight and classy: When you need a nice outer layer but don’t want to wear a blazer, meet your perfect match — originally $28, now $22!

10. Gray-black: Black and gray go with everything. This shacket is bound to be a new wardrobe staple — originally $42, now $32!

11. Classic jean: If it ain’t broke, you sometimes don’t need to fix it! A frayed hem gives this jean jacket a retro look while cotton keeps it soft — $47!

12. Color block: We’re obsessed with the modern style of this shacket. You’ll be wearing it all spring and summer long — $38!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Pretty pastel: You’ll look effortlessly cool wearing this chic piece. A hidden snap placket makes it a versatile find, too — originally $90, now $54!