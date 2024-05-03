Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s more quintessentially summer than a polka dot dress? Not much, if you ask Us. In fact, it’s a print we absolutely love, and we love to see it time and time again, especially when it comes to affordable, pretty dresses that you can buy for less than $12. That’s right, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to look great this summer, and we’ve got all the deals you’re looking for.

Right now, you’re going to want to run to Walmart to check out the Floleo V-Neck Polka Dot Print Dress, which is just $11 right now as part of a clearance sale. So that means it’s gonna go fast. If you want to get your own, you’re going to want to buy quickly. And you’re going to want to do that if you want to capitalize on a great-looking dress that you can wear all summer – and even longer!

Get the Floleo V-Neck Polka Dot Print Dress for just $11 at Walmart!

This casual V-neck dress is made of comfortable, soft, and stretchy materials that skim over your body and cut a great-looking silhouette. It has puffy sleeves and a flouncy skirt that give you a nice sort of balance to your figure – and it’s long enough to be appropriate in plenty of different situations. It also comes in multiple colors, including black, blue, candy pink, and several others, most of which are also marked down to $11 right now.

If you’re just itching to add a new dress to your collection or you need something truly flattering that looks good for just about everyone, you can get multiple versions of this gorgeous frock for less than $12! And in this economy, you want to save as much money as you can, so be sure to grab this dress while it’s still priced so low. There are plenty available right now, so have at it!

