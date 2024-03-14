Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you had asked me a few years ago to wear a denim dress, I absolutely would have balked at the idea. But now that I’ve found the one that works for me, the one that makes me feel like a real country outlaw in, like I’m going to dinner with Shania Twain, I know I might be open to others, too. Because I used to abhor denim in general. Super hot, restrictive, uncomfortable, and stretched out at the end of the day? No thanks.

But that was far before I came into possession of the LookbookStore Short Sleeve Denim Dress. At just $45, this is an affordable bestseller that there’s tons to love about. It could very easily look a bit like the denim dresses our mothers dressed us in at toddlers, but it goes beyond that style into something much more elevated. It has a nice lapel collar with an elasticized wasit and short sleeves, much like a regular T-shirt.

My favorite part are the buttons that go all the way down the center of the dress. The hemline ends right near the center of my thighs, making it not too big and not too small. It’s perfect to wear with leggings or with nothing at all, which is great since the weather is officially warming up. And if you don’t like regular blue denim, you can always opt for 29 other colors, from muted pastels to screaming neon pink and beyond.

This is a denim dress that does what it does extremely well. It has a nice and loose fit, but it’s tapered where it counts. It’s a fun and exciting look that’s perfect for spring, and demands that you give it attention when you walk by. Even if you don’t like jeans or denim, give it a try. You’re not going to come away disappointed.

